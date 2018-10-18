HABITAT GREENSBORO, WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP BEGIN REBUILD OF TOURNAMENT “KEY TO WYN” HOUSE FOR HABITAT FAMILY

https://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/habitat-greensboro/

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Brandt Snedeker’s opening tournament record 59 and his second Wyndham Championship victory are in the history books, and normalcy has returned to the Donald Ross-designed masterpiece at Sedgefield Country Club. But the Wyndham Championship is still active in the Piedmont Triad.

For the third-consecutive year, tournament title sponsor Wyndham Rewards donated Wyndham’s “Key to Wyn” house to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro so it could be recycled into a new home. Reconstruction of the house, which was funded through Habitat Greensboro’s “Summer Bash” fundraiser, began this morning in northern Greensboro with volunteers representing the Wyndham Championship staff, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the homeowners and Habitat Greensboro personnel working on the project, the organizations announced today.

“Key to Wyn” is a fan amenity created by Wyndham Rewards several years ago to illustrate the Wyndham hospitality experience at the PGA TOUR event. Fans are given a hotel key card upon entering “Key to Wyn,” and they use the key to open a hotel-style door. If the door opens, the fan wins a prize from Wyndham Rewards or one of its partners.

After the Wyndham Championship in August, the “Key to Wyn” structure was carefully disassembled, loaded onto trucks and later delivered to the Habitat site where it is being rebuilt. Sometime late this winter when the house is complete, Safa, Almois** and their four children will move into their new home.

“Every year, thousands of families struggle with access to quality, affordable housing,” Cheryl Rosario, vice president, social responsibility at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said. “Through our continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Wyndham Rewards is proud to further the philanthropic values of the Wyndham Championship while providing a deserving local family with a place to call home.”

Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have had steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no profit and with zero percent financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan financing and loan servicing to Habitat homeowners.

“We are so honored to receive this incredible contribution from Wyndham Rewards and the Wyndham Championship again this year,” Habitat Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin said. “We also appreciate everyone who attended or donated to this year’s “Summer Bash,” our annual fundraiser that contributed $75,000 to this home. Our new homeowners, Safa and Almois**, are looking forward to working alongside volunteers from the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and CoreLogic to rebuild their new home. This third “Key to Wyn” house donation will open the door for this family to a safe, affordable place to call home and transform their family for generations to come.”

“Key to Wyn” was created to showcase the vast variety of properties offered by Wyndham Rewards and the companies it links, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Destinations. It has taken on multiple forms since the fan amenity’s debut in 2010. The original version featured an open-air hotel lobby that one might find at a resort on a tropical island. In 2014, “Key to Wyn” transitioned to a mountain ski lodge featuring frigid indoor conditions with a fireplace, cozy couches and skiing simulators. Outside, pine trees and August snow greeted guests who walked over a creek to enter the building.

In 2016, “Key to Wyn” once again featured warm climates with a beachside-cottage theme, and last year, “Key to Wyn” was a salute to the best in southern living. In 2018, it returned to the tropical resort lobby with a reflection pool and fish tank. Regardless of the type of Wyndham property “Key to Wyn” features, two constants remain: signature Wyndham Rewards hospitality and a chance to win fabulous prizes.

** For security reasons, Habitat Greensboro does not provide the last names of its homeowners.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro:

Founded in 1987 by four Christians in response to their Habitat experience in Peru, Habitat Greensboro, with the help of some 5,900 volunteers and 30 staff, renovates and repairs some 20 homes each year. Since its inception, Habitat of Greater Greensboro has completed more than 478 homes in Greensboro as well as 436 in the countries of Honduras and Jordan. Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no-profit and with affordable financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan zero percent financing and loan servicing. For more information, please visit www.habitatgreensboro.org. Connect with Habitat of Greater Greensboro through social media: follow on Twitter: @HabitatGSO and Instagram: @Habitat_GSO and like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/habitatgreensboro.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Consistently named a best travel rewards program by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at more than 8,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) properties, as well as tens of thousands of vacation club resorts, affiliated resorts and vacation rentals worldwide in partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND). Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.WyndhamHotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at www.WyndhamDestinations.com. Our world is your destination.