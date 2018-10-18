High Point Rockers Inaugural Season Schedule Released

HIGH POINT, NC – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its Championship Season Schedule for 2019. The league’s 22nd season of play will feature eight-member clubs, highlighted by the addition of the High Point (N.C.) Rockers. The Rockers, who will play in the Liberty Division, are scheduled to play their inaugural home game at the state-of-the-art ballpark known as BB&T Point on Thursday, May 2nd at 7:00pm, when the defending Atlantic League champions, the Sugar Land Skeeters, visit for a four-game series.

The 2019 season will feature a 140-game regular season schedule. Opening Day will take place on Thursday, April 25th, with the defending Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters hoisting their championship banner prior to taking on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Constellation Field, near Houston, Texas. The following night will be the season opener for the league’s other clubs.

“It is always exciting to look forward to what is to come next year,” said League President Rick White. “We are thrilled to welcome High Point into the Atlantic League and eager to offer fans more exciting baseball and affordable family entertainment.”

While the Rockers won’t play their first home game until the month of May, the first season in franchise history will begin on Friday, April 26th when they visit the Lancaster Barnstomers for three games. The team will then travel to Somerset, New Jersey for a four-game set with the Patriots, including a doubleheader on May 1st. Following a six-day road trip to begin the year, High Point will play a seven-game homestand with the Skeeters (May 2-5) and New Britain Bees (May 6-8). After another week-long road swing to visit the York Revolution (May 9-12) and Patriots (May 14-16), they come back to the Triad for their first-ever meetings with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (May 17-19) and Long Island Ducks (May 21-23).

“Since we announced our inaugural Opening Day back in September at out BB&T Point Progress Party, the anticipation who we will play on May 2nd, and the rest of our 2019 schedule has been building,” noted Ken Lehner, High Point Rockers Team President. “To open up a brand-new ballpark against the defending Atlantic League champions only adds to that anticipation. From a Father’s Day weekend series to being home on Fourth of July, our schedule includes some great options for fans in High Point and the Triad to see exciting professional baseball.”

Alternating road trips and homestands will be a constant theme for the Rockers, who will play 14 games in the month of May at BB&T Point, followed by 13 more in June. The second full-month of the season is highlighted by a Father’s Day Weekend set with the Ducks (June 14-16), including a doubleheader on Saturday, June 15th. High Point will end the month though with their longest road swing of the year, playing nine games in 10 days. The trip will include a six-game series in Sugar Land, Texas, against the Skeeters (June 25-30).

Following their visit to the Lonestar State, the Rockers will enjoy seven days at home over the Fourth of July holiday. High Point will host the Barnstormers for four games (July 1-4), including the first Independence Day celebration at BB&T Point. A three-game series with the Somerset Patriots (July 5-7) at home will conclude the first half of the season and bring about a four-day break for the Atlantic League All-Star Game which will be hosted by the York Revolution in York, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 10th.

High Point will have to enjoy the break as they open the second half of the year with another week-long road trip. Despite an 11-day hiatus from the Triad, the Rockers play a season-high 17 games at BB&T Point in July. The team will travel to York for three straight (July 12-14) and then make the short trip to Lancaster, Pa. for a four-game set, including a scheduled doubleheader, with the Barnstormers (July 16-18). They will then return home, playing three-game series with the Somerset Patriots (July 19-21) before heading north again for a date with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (July 22-24). The Rockers close out July with back-to-back four-game sets against Sugar Land (July 25-28) and Southern Maryland (July 29-August 1).

“Now that we have our full schedule in hand, and a beautiful ballpark rising in downtown High Point, the priority shifts to hiring our first field manager and assembling a team that will be competitive in 2019,” Lehner said. “While the brand of baseball will be a joy to watch, we also plan on creating fun and entertaining theme nights for all 70 of our home games to assure that the fan experience at BB&T Point will be something that creates lasting memories night in and night out.”

The month of August will see the second-most opportunities for Rockers fans to see their team play with 16 games at home. After a brief visit to Long Island (August 2-4), High Point will again play host to the Skeeters (August 6-8) and Revolution (August 7-11) before heading to Connecticut for a four-game trip against New Britain (August 12-15). The Rockers will then host a weekend series against the Ducks (August 16-18), and visit Lancaster (August 19-22) before hosting York (August 23-25) and New Britain (August 27-29) to close out the home portion of August.

After a brief trip to Sugar Land (August 30-September 1), High Point comes home for a Labor Day contest against Southern Maryland to open a four-game series (September 2-5). That series is followed by a quick visit to Somerset (September 6-8) before the final homestand of the regular-season. It begins with a two-game set against Lancaster (September 11-12) before the final home series against Somerset (September 13-16). The Rockers will head on the road to finish out the regular season against the Bees (September 17-19) and Long Island (September 20-22).

Game times for the Rockers 2019 season will be as follows: Mondays-Thursdays, as well as Saturdays will be played at 6:30p.m. while Friday games will begin at 7:00p.m. and first pitch on Sundays will be at 2:00p.m. Labor Day Monday will feature a special 4:00p.m. first pitch with the June 15th doubleheader scheduled to begin at 4:30p.m. It will be a single-ticket event meaning you get two games for the price of one! Select Wednesday games will be played during the day throughout the season as special School and Camp Day games, beginning at 10:30a.m. or 11:00a.m. based on the day. A full promotional schedule, as well as group and single-game tickets, will be available at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change. Be sure to slide to www.HighPointRockers.com for the latest updates to the schedule.

The ALPB schedule is divided into two 70-game halves, with the first half ending on Sunday, July 7th, and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 22nd. The first half and second half champions from the Liberty and Freedom Divisions will qualify for 2019 Atlantic League championship playoffs. Should one team win each half in their respective division, a wild card scenario comes into play where the team with the next best overall record, regardless of division, qualifies for the postseason. If both first half division champions win the second half as well, a double wild card scenario will be instituted. Both Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of September 23rd, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of September 30th.

The best way to secure your seats for the inaugural year of High Point Rockers baseball, including the only way to guarantee tickets to Opening Day against Sugar Land on May 2nd, is to purchase 2019 Season Tickets.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener schedule for May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements regarding the name of the manager and mascot. In addition, season ticket deposits are currently being accepted, while corporate partnerships are currently being crafted.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 40 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 900 players and 70 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-

caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment.

For more information regarding the Atlantic League, please visit www.atlanticleague.com.