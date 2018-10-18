JV Football Tonight Finals:Grimsley checks in first tonight, winning 49-6 over WG(Who’s Next?)/WA over NEG, 28-8/PG tops HPA, 28-12/EG beats SA, 48-24/SEG past SG, 34-20/Smith 31-0 winners over NF/ROCK stops NG/Page drops HP Central
JV Football Finals for (10/18/18):
Grimsley 49, Western Guilford 6
Grimsley(5-2)/WG(0-7)
Courtesy of Grimsley team bus driver, Robert Stutts….
Western Alamance 28, Northeast Guilford 8
WA(6-0)/NEG(2-4)
Courtesy of NEG coach Chris Suggs…
Eastern Guilford 48, Southern Alamance 24
EG(7-2)/SA(1-5)
Courtesy of MaxPreps.com
Southeast Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 20
SEG(5-3)/SG(3-4)
Courtesy of SEG coach Kennedy Tinsley
Smith 31, North Forsyth 0
Smith(4-4)/NF(3-4)
Courtesy of Eagle
Rockingham County 28, Northern Guilford 21
ROCK(2-3)/NG(2-5)
Courtesy of NG coach Eric Westberg
Page 34, High Point Central 6
Page(4-3)/HPC(3-3)
Courtesy of MaxPreps.com
Varsity Football:
Providence Grove 28, High Point Andrews 12
PG(4-4/2-2)/HPA(2-7/1-3)
Courtesy of MaxPreps.com
Who’s Next to check in….
Junior Varsity Games Tonight:
(All JV Football Games set for a 7pm kickoff.)
WS Parkland(3-3) at Dudley(4-1)
Northwest Guilford(3-3) at Ragsdale(2-4)
Mount Tabor(4-2) at Southwest Guilford(5-0)
Whirlieparent said,
Grimsley JV offensive line was dominant tonight. They will be a force in the coming in years. Well coached and hard nosed. On the WG side #20 was easily the best player on the team. He plays hard and with energy.
Eagle said,
Smith won 31-0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.