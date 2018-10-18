JV Football Tonight(10/18/17) in and around Guilford County with one Varsity game on tap tonight too!!!

Junior Varsity Games Tonight:

(All JV Football Games set for a 7pm kickoff.)

WS Parkland(3-3) at Dudley(4-1)

Northwest Guilford(3-3) at Ragsdale(2-4)

High Point Central(3-2) at Page(3-3)

Southeast Guilford(4-3) at Southern Guilford(3-3)

North Forsyth(3-3) at Smith(3-4)

Southern Alamance(1-4) at Eastern Guilford(6-2)

Western Alamance(5-0) at Northeast Guilford(2-3)

Mount Tabor(4-2) at Southwest Guilford(5-0)

Northern Guilford(2-4) at Rockingham County(1-3)

Varsity Game Tonight over in High Point:

****Providence Grove(3-4/1-2) at High Point Andrews(2-6/1-2) 7:30pm at AJ Simeon Stadium, in High Point….******

JV Football Teams that are OFF tonight…..

Grimsley(4-2) OPEN

Western Guilford(0-6) OPEN

++++++++++Still looking at/for the JV Football Games that were scheduled for last week, back on (10/11/18) in Guilford County, and we will keep an eye on these games and try to find out when they will be made up/played….++++++++++

(Last week’s game were lost/postponed, due to Hurricane Michael.)