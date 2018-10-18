JV Football Tonight(10/18/17) in and around Guilford County with one Varsity game on tap tonight too!!!
Junior Varsity Games Tonight:
(All JV Football Games set for a 7pm kickoff.)
WS Parkland(3-3) at Dudley(4-1)
Northwest Guilford(3-3) at Ragsdale(2-4)
High Point Central(3-2) at Page(3-3)
Southeast Guilford(4-3) at Southern Guilford(3-3)
North Forsyth(3-3) at Smith(3-4)
Southern Alamance(1-4) at Eastern Guilford(6-2)
Western Alamance(5-0) at Northeast Guilford(2-3)
Mount Tabor(4-2) at Southwest Guilford(5-0)
Northern Guilford(2-4) at Rockingham County(1-3)
Varsity Game Tonight over in High Point:
****Providence Grove(3-4/1-2) at High Point Andrews(2-6/1-2) 7:30pm at AJ Simeon Stadium, in High Point….******
JV Football Teams that are OFF tonight…..
Grimsley(4-2) OPEN
Western Guilford(0-6) OPEN
++++++++++Still looking at/for the JV Football Games that were scheduled for last week, back on (10/11/18) in Guilford County, and we will keep an eye on these games and try to find out when they will be made up/played….++++++++++
(Last week’s game were lost/postponed, due to Hurricane Michael.)
