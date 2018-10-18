Metro 5 Cross Country Championships Results:Northwest Guilford takes girl’s Title and Page runs away with Boy’s crown
Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run
================================================================= Name Yr Team Time Pts ----------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Cam Milroy 12 Page 16:47.30 1 2 Matthew Hand High Point Central 17:05.16 2 3 Joshua Hairston 12 Northwest 17:23.26 3 4 Ethan Long 10 Page 17:27.72 4 5 Avery Hurst 11 Northwest 17:34.20 5 6 Neil Brown High Point Central 17:38.50 6 7 Jean-Lou Pare 10 Page 17:39.53 7 8 Gabriel Warwar 12 Page 17:44.91 8 9 Murad Creary High Point Central 17:46.08 9 10 Shane Braxton 10 Grimsley 17:51.53 10 11 Curtis Peaslee 12 Northwest 17:57.22 11 12 Riley Joncas 11 Northwest 17:59.12 12 13 Logan Anderson High Point Central 17:59.28 13 14 Nolan Carr 12 Northwest 18:03.61 14 15 Ethan Sadler 9 Grimsley 18:21.62 15 16 Seth Jiles 11 Grimsley 18:30.07 16 17 Ransom Cope 10 Ragsdale 18:33.04 17 18 Jack Williams 10 Grimsley 18:34.48 18 19 Peter Geniac 11 Grimsley 18:42.85 19 20 Cameron Roney 12 Northwest 18:49.47 20 21 Liam McWhorter 10 Northwest 18:49.92 21 22 Gavin Grubbs 12 Northwest 18:50.92 23 Joey Doyle 11 Northwest 18:51.36 24 Zaeeme Amin 9 Page 18:55.72 22 25 John Bovio High Point Central 18:59.84 23 26 Brian Phlegar 12 Page 19:00.75 24 27 Seth Willis 11 Northwest 19:02.55 28 Jimmy-Lee Brown 11 Northwest 19:03.82 29 Garrett Workman 10 Grimsley 19:06.19 25 30 Brandon Leib 12 Northwest 19:19.27 31 Shaunak Nag 10 Northwest 19:25.09 32 Collin Barkley 9 Northwest 19:26.59 33 Peyton TOWNSEND 10 Northwest 19:27.38 34 Harrison McDowell 12 Page 19:28.02 26 35 Emmett Youcouba 11 Page 19:29.34 36 Justin Eiben 12 Northwest 19:41.32 37 Seth Beckner 10 Grimsley 19:42.58 27 38 Spencer Murray 11 Northwest 19:47.09 39 Michael Langston 12 Northwest 19:50.46 40 Nicholas Hamilton 9 Northwest 19:51.07 41 Ronald Allen High Point Central 19:53.33 28 42 Matthew Heras 11 Northwest 19:53.77 43 Gabe Carlone 11 Grimsley 19:55.42 44 Ian White High Point Central 20:01.71 29 45 Jared Novas 12 Ragsdale 20:03.22 30 46 Yousif Abdelgadir 12 Grimsley 20:04.69 47 Michael Mitchum 10 Page 20:05.18 48 Esteban Maldonado High Point Central 20:06.66 49 Nico Gleason 10 Grimsley 20:07.36 50 Sid Rao 10 Grimsley 20:08.32 51 Lucas Thomae 11 Grimsley 20:09.63 52 Jed Darnell 11 Page 20:14.82 53 Alex Stop 12 Page 20:15.20 54 Will Kawalec 12 Northwest 20:16.47 55 Brandon Heras 12 Northwest 20:19.14 56 Chris Decker 12 Northwest 20:21.87 57 Blake Sullivan 11 Northwest 20:26.88 58 Noah Fernandez 10 Grimsley 20:29.18 59 Jamar Payne High Point Central 20:30.24 60 Devin Bradshaw 11 Northwest 20:33.01 61 Philip Villano 9 Northwest 20:33.37 62 Unknown Unknown 20:33.75 63 Patrick Creech 10 Grimsley 20:34.93 64 Andrew Lee High Point Central 20:38.40 65 Mark Scott 10 Ragsdale 20:43.17 31 66 Rodrigo Da Costa 10 Northwest 20:44.78 67 Jake Moore 10 Grimsley 20:47.67 68 Mathew Marston 11 Ragsdale 20:48.05 32 69 Jackson Smith 12 Page 20:51.11 70 David Sesaho High Point Central 20:52.78 71 Nick Nefe 12 Northwest 20:54.98 72 Finn Queen 12 Northwest 20:57.68 73 David Miller 9 Grimsley 21:08.06 74 Jack Albert 9 Page 21:10.05 75 Carl Hieb 10 Grimsley 21:11.39 76 Justin Geletko 12 Page 21:12.69 77 Owen Greiner 9 Grimsley 21:14.57 78 Ben Jacobs 11 Grimsley 21:17.00 79 Zach Bell 12 Northwest 21:20.69 80 Justin Hall 12 Ragsdale 21:22.60 33 81 Tyler Schmid 10 Northwest 21:22.93 82 Alex Cotton 12 Northwest 21:23.53 83 Zachary Hines 12 Northwest 21:24.37 84 Josh Osorio 10 Ragsdale 21:25.10 34 85 Spencer Burton High Point Central 21:27.71 86 Charlie Dillon 10 Grimsley 21:33.43 87 cam waldron 12 Northwest 21:35.16 88 Bevan Walters 12 Northwest 21:38.40 89 Trevor Nefe 11 Northwest 21:38.95 90 Jack Gest 11 Grimsley 21:40.40 91 Mitchell Lahr 12 Northwest 21:41.97 92 Matthew Langston 9 Northwest 21:42.63 93 Henry Sloylan 12 Page 21:43.60 94 Adam Sasser 11 Northwest 21:44.93 95 Robby Leon 11 Northwest 21:45.27 96 Alex Weil 11 Grimsley 21:47.49 97 Kevin Carmona 11 Page 21:48.31 98 Jaedon Barnett 11 Page 21:49.28 99 Turner Johnson 10 Northwest 21:52.44 100 Hayden Gentry 10 Page 21:56.81 101 Noah Ray 9 Northwest 21:57.14 102 Daniel Maas 11 Grimsley 22:00.58 103 Shivneet Nag 12 Northwest 22:10.93 104 Josh Goodwin 9 Northwest 22:12.57 105 Will Spradling 10 Northwest 22:15.15 106 Greg Potter 10 Northwest 22:15.52 107 Jonathan Hammond 9 Northwest 22:22.19 108 Tyler Adcock 12 Grimsley 22:25.03 109 Eric Stout 9 Northwest 22:25.63 110 Logan James 12 Northwest 22:26.02 111 Winston Eskridge 10 Page 22:33.55 112 Thomas Trent 12 Page 22:36.43 113 James Ragsdale 12 Grimsley 22:36.96 114 Gabriel McClinton 11 Grimsley 22:38.67 115 John Myrick 10 Page 22:40.63 116 Trevor Phelps 11 Northwest 22:42.16 117 Andrew English 12 Page 22:43.73 118 William English 12 Page 22:47.35 119 Jacob Johnson 12 Northwest 22:48.96 120 Max Hines 9 Northwest 22:50.50 121 Frank Tamborino 12 Northwest 22:53.74 122 Jeb Brown 10 Northwest 22:56.16 123 Brandon Mills 11 Northwest 22:58.62 124 Rhett Hartley 9 Page 23:02.67 125 Mason Hock 11 Grimsley 23:03.75 126 Gabe Kalu 9 Grimsley 23:04.90 127 Isaac Acosta High Point Central 23:09.88 128 Bobby Phillips 9 Grimsley 23:10.69 129 Ragan Cadd 12 Northwest 23:11.32 130 Peyton Hopkins 12 Northwest 23:14.00 131 Austin Paul 11 Northwest 23:15.00 132 Dylan Stout 9 Northwest 23:16.00 133 Garrett Willett 12 Page 23:17.00 134 cameron michalak 9 Northwest 23:21.00 135 Cameron Jones 9 Page 23:22.00 136 Nathaniel Pina 9 Northwest 23:24.00 137 Elliot Williamson 12 Northwest 23:26.00 138 Lukas Honeycutt 12 Northwest 23:27.00 139 Josh Gee 11 Northwest 23:35.00 140 Hunter Setzler 9 Grimsley 23:41.00 141 Dylan Cockcroft 12 Grimsley 23:42.00 142 Adam Smith 10 Grimsley 23:46.00 143 Nick Miller 11 Northwest 23:49.00 144 Ethan Marsh 11 Grimsley 23:52.00 145 Tyler Schmid 10 Northwest 23:59.00 146 Xavier Watkins 9 Page 24:00.00 147 daniel sasser 9 Northwest 24:06.00 148 Ben Turcola 10 Northwest 24:14.00 149 Caleb Lewis 9 Northwest 24:18.00 150 Sam Carpenter 9 Page 24:21.00 151 JJ Zelada 12 Page 24:22.00 152 Thomas Parsons 12 Northwest 24:24.00 153 Davis Baugh 11 Northwest 24:25.00 154 Pierce Hudson 11 Page 24:26.00 155 Joey Hennen 11 Page 24:31.00 156 McCall Picklesimer 11 Page 24:32.00 157 Graham Royal 11 Northwest 24:32.43 158 Josh Freysinger 9 Grimsley 24:34.00 159 Wil King 10 Grimsley 25:00.00 160 Justin Childs 12 Grimsley 25:04.00 161 Mitchell Vermilyea 11 Northwest 25:05.00 162 Henry McAlister 10 Page 25:07.00 163 Adam Young 11 Grimsley 25:11.00 164 Adam Shea 12 Page 25:11.93 165 Jacob Stoner 12 Northwest 25:28.00 166 Shaun Lowry 9 Northwest 25:31.00 167 Charile Chen 11 Northwest 25:52.00 168 Lucas Spivey 12 Northwest 26:04.00 169 Caleb Rascoe 12 Page 26:08.00 170 Jyotir Wankhede 11 Grimsley 26:16.00 171 Calvin Dunham 10 Page 26:18.00 172 Krish Sharma 10 Grimsley 26:23.00 173 Jonathan Weaver 11 Grimsley 26:27.00 174 Jack Brennan 12 Ragsdale 26:28.00 35 175 Robert Parker McGee 12 Northwest 26:30.00 176 Michael Murray 12 Page 27:12.00 177 Nicholas Riddles 12 Northwest 27:18.00 178 Collin Barkley 9 Northwest 27:22.00 179 Sanket Nain 10 Grimsley 27:30.00 180 Ross McKee 11 Grimsley 27:39.00 181 Logan Magyar 9 Northwest 27:40.00 182 David Nguyen 11 Northwest 27:45.00 183 Patrick Smith 12 Page 27:47.00 184 Logan Porter 10 Page 28:08.00 185 Jude Wosinski 9 Page 28:15.00 186 Unknown Unknown 28:16.00 187 Harrison Helms 11 Grimsley 28:34.00 188 Ty Helms 9 Grimsley 32:05.00 189 Kyle Reiber 10 Northwest 34:50.00
Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
================================================================= Team Pts 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7) ================================================================= 1 Page 42 1 4 7 8 22 24 26 Total Time: 1:28:36 Average: 17:43.04 1-5 Split: 2:09 2 Northwest 45 3 5 11 12 14 20 21 Total Time: 1:28:58 Average: 17:47.49 1-5 Split: 41 3 High Point Central 53 2 6 9 13 23 28 29 Total Time: 1:29:29 Average: 17:53.78 1-5 Split: 1:55 4 Grimsley 78 10 15 16 18 19 25 27 Total Time: 1:32:01 Average: 18:24.11 1-5 Split: 52 5 Ragsdale 143 17 30 31 32 33 34 35 Total Time: 1:41:31 Average: 20:18.02 1-5 Split: 2:50
Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run
================================================================= Name Yr Team Time Pts ----------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Emma Kincaid 12 Grimsley 19:28.00 1 2 Paris Stankewich 11 Northwest 20:34.00 2 3 Sydney Partyka 10 Northwest 20:57.00 3 4 Lyann Le 12 Ragsdale 21:18.00 4 5 Laurel Holland 10 Grimsley 21:35.00 5 6 Jessica Oberlies 10 Grimsley 21:48.00 6 7 Eleanor Long 9 Northwest 22:11.00 7 8 Teyanni Ashley 12 Page 22:13.00 8 9 Celeste Kidd-O'Brien 11 Northwest 22:15.00 9 10 Caroline Bozovich 11 Page 22:18.00 10 11 Haley Schweitzer 12 Page 22:28.00 11 12 Haley Irwin 9 Northwest 22:45.00 12 13 Grace Turcola 12 Northwest 22:53.00 13 14 Ashley Cox 10 Northwest 23:14.00 14 15 Sidney Tsui 11 Northwest 23:18.00 16 Ysantis Mckenzie 10 Northwest 23:20.00 17 Diana Leib 12 Northwest 23:33.00 18 Emma Nowlin 12 Northwest 23:41.00 19 McKenzie Campbell 12 Page 23:42.00 15 20 Lilly Tyler 10 Grimsley 23:47.00 16 21 Claire Adcock 9 Grimsley 23:50.00 17 22 Mary Beth Greene 11 Northwest 23:55.00 23 Ally petty 11 Northwest 23:57.00 24 Debbie Morakinyo 12 Ragsdale 24:30.00 18 25 Rosa Stancil 11 Page 24:31.00 19 26 Olivia Steadman 9 Northwest 24:32.00 27 Zujey Heras 9 Northwest 24:37.00 28 Ellie Pokela 9 Page 24:39.00 20 29 Alexandra Vlad 11 Northwest 24:40.00 30 Abbey Mitchell 12 Grimsley 24:45.00 21 31 Lea Harrington 9 Grimsley 24:46.00 22 32 Liza Lewis 9 Northwest 24:50.00 33 Eva Keel 11 Page 25:02.00 23 34 Emma Rand 11 Northwest 25:10.00 35 Ava Overmyer 9 Northwest 25:16.00 36 Grace Knapp 10 Grimsley 25:19.00 37 Remi Short 11 Page 25:19.00 38 Zoe Michalak 10 Northwest 25:28.00 39 Mia Marston 9 Ragsdale 25:29.00 24 40 Liza Lewis 9 Northwest 25:33.00 41 Isabel Dupreez 9 Page 25:35.00 42 Emma Yarbrough 11 Grimsley 25:39.00 43 Katie Carwile 11 Grimsley 25:40.00 44 Susan Miller 11 Grimsley 25:42.00 45 Luiza Warwar 9 Page 25:46.00 46 Ella Bailey 9 Grimsley 26:03.00 47 Sidney Westfall 11 Northwest 26:18.00 48 Candace Greene High Point Central 26:45.00 25 49 Jeanette Wei 11 Northwest 26:55.00 50 Rania Ettorchi 12 Northwest 27:00.00 51 Sarah Boals 9 Northwest 27:19.00 52 erika kallam 11 Northwest 27:21.00 53 Catherine Buie 12 Page 27:24.00 54 Camille Wells 11 Grimsley 27:28.00 55 Alissa Lake 12 Page 27:32.00 56 Teresa Pan 11 Northwest 27:39.00 57 Ashley Perez-Cedillo High Point Central 27:49.00 26 58 Susannah Weaver 9 Grimsley 27:49.69 59 Mary Alex Beverly 11 Northwest 27:50.00 60 Rose Goins High Point Central 27:55.00 27 61 Maggie Seeber 10 Grimsley 27:58.00 62 Pasquale Hinrichs 10 Grimsley 27:58.76 63 Olivia Tyler 12 Grimsley 28:07.00 64 Erleen Ellis High Point Central 28:08.00 28 65 Isabella Felder 12 Northwest 28:20.00 66 Leah Doyle 9 Northwest 28:21.00 67 Marlane Conway 9 Ragsdale 28:38.00 29 68 Haley Barker 12 Northwest 28:45.00 69 Page Moton 10 Page 29:02.00 70 Sydney Perkins 9 Page 29:14.00 71 Jewel Jenkins 10 Page 29:19.00 72 Benita Patel 9 Northwest 29:26.00 73 Karime Ruiz-Saldana 10 Grimsley 29:36.00 74 Megan Learn 12 Northwest 29:41.00 75 Emma Marsh 9 Grimsley 29:52.00 76 Megan Shephard High Point Central 29:55.00 30 77 Christy Nguyen 12 Ragsdale 30:32.00 31 78 Julia Morris 10 Northwest 30:33.00 79 Ashlyn Plott 11 Northwest 30:36.00 80 Lily McCabe 9 Grimsley 30:42.00 81 Virginia Bellenkes 12 Northwest 30:43.00 82 Sheila Abbaszadeh 10 Grimsley 31:42.00 83 Serenity Morgan 11 Grimsley 31:45.00 84 Elena Granowsky 10 Page 31:54.00 85 Madison Magyar 11 Northwest 32:00.00 86 Arianna Lites-Trevino 11 Northwest 32:05.00 87 Lily Luecking 10 Page 33:00.00 88 Rebekah Drake 12 Northwest 33:05.00 89 Anna Blake 11 Northwest 34:00.00 90 Ashley Bray 11 Northwest 34:05.00 91 Addie Carwile 9 Grimsley 35:00.00 92 Rachel Skara 9 Northwest 42:10.00
Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
================================================================= Team Pts 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7) ================================================================= 1 Northwest 33 2 3 7 9 12 13 14 Total Time: 1:48:42 Average: 21:44.40 1-5 Split: 2:11 2 Grimsley 45 1 5 6 16 17 21 22 Total Time: 1:50:28 Average: 22:05.60 1-5 Split: 4:22 3 Page 63 8 10 11 15 19 20 23 Total Time: 1:55:12 Average: 23:02.40 1-5 Split: 2:18 4 Ragsdale 106 4 18 24 29 31 - - Total Time: 2:10:27 Average: 26:05.40 1-5 Split: 9:14 5 High Point Central 136 25 26 27 28 30 - - Total Time: 2:20:32 Average: 28:06.40 1-5 Split: 3:10
