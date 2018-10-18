Metro 5 Cross Country Championships Results:Northwest Guilford takes girl’s Title and Page runs away with Boy’s crown

Posted by Press Release on October 18, 2018 at 1:34 pm

RaceTab by MileSplit/FloSports Timothy P Beitz, Northwest Guilfo

Championship 2018 – 10/17/2018 7:43:28 PM
Ivey Redmon, ,

Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run 

                  
=================================================================
Name                  Yr Team                      Time   Pts
-----------------------------------------------------------------
1 Cam Milroy            12 Page                 16:47.30      1
2 Matthew Hand             High Point Central   17:05.16      2
3 Joshua Hairston       12 Northwest            17:23.26      3
4 Ethan Long            10 Page                 17:27.72      4
5 Avery Hurst           11 Northwest            17:34.20      5
6 Neil Brown               High Point Central   17:38.50      6
7 Jean-Lou Pare         10 Page                 17:39.53      7
8 Gabriel Warwar        12 Page                 17:44.91      8
9 Murad Creary             High Point Central   17:46.08      9
10 Shane Braxton         10 Grimsley             17:51.53     10
11 Curtis Peaslee        12 Northwest            17:57.22     11
12 Riley Joncas          11 Northwest            17:59.12     12
13 Logan Anderson           High Point Central   17:59.28     13
14 Nolan Carr            12 Northwest            18:03.61     14
15 Ethan Sadler           9 Grimsley             18:21.62     15
16 Seth Jiles            11 Grimsley             18:30.07     16
17 Ransom Cope           10 Ragsdale             18:33.04     17
18 Jack Williams         10 Grimsley             18:34.48     18
19 Peter Geniac          11 Grimsley             18:42.85     19
20 Cameron Roney         12 Northwest            18:49.47     20
21 Liam McWhorter        10 Northwest            18:49.92     21
22 Gavin Grubbs          12 Northwest            18:50.92       
23 Joey Doyle            11 Northwest            18:51.36       
24 Zaeeme Amin            9 Page                 18:55.72     22
25 John Bovio               High Point Central   18:59.84     23
26 Brian Phlegar         12 Page                 19:00.75     24
27 Seth Willis           11 Northwest            19:02.55       
28 Jimmy-Lee Brown       11 Northwest            19:03.82       
29 Garrett Workman       10 Grimsley             19:06.19     25
30 Brandon Leib          12 Northwest            19:19.27       
31 Shaunak Nag           10 Northwest            19:25.09       
32 Collin Barkley         9 Northwest            19:26.59       
33 Peyton TOWNSEND       10 Northwest            19:27.38       
34 Harrison McDowell     12 Page                 19:28.02     26
35 Emmett Youcouba       11 Page                 19:29.34       
36 Justin Eiben          12 Northwest            19:41.32       
37 Seth Beckner          10 Grimsley             19:42.58     27
38 Spencer Murray        11 Northwest            19:47.09       
39 Michael Langston      12 Northwest            19:50.46       
40 Nicholas Hamilton      9 Northwest            19:51.07       
41 Ronald Allen             High Point Central   19:53.33     28
42 Matthew Heras         11 Northwest            19:53.77       
43 Gabe Carlone          11 Grimsley             19:55.42       
44 Ian White                High Point Central   20:01.71     29
45 Jared Novas           12 Ragsdale             20:03.22     30
46 Yousif Abdelgadir     12 Grimsley             20:04.69       
47 Michael Mitchum       10 Page                 20:05.18       
48 Esteban Maldonado        High Point Central   20:06.66       
49 Nico Gleason          10 Grimsley             20:07.36       
50 Sid Rao               10 Grimsley             20:08.32       
51 Lucas Thomae          11 Grimsley             20:09.63       
52 Jed Darnell           11 Page                 20:14.82       
53 Alex Stop             12 Page                 20:15.20       
54 Will Kawalec          12 Northwest            20:16.47       
55 Brandon Heras         12 Northwest            20:19.14       
56 Chris Decker          12 Northwest            20:21.87       
57 Blake Sullivan        11 Northwest            20:26.88       
58 Noah Fernandez        10 Grimsley             20:29.18       
59 Jamar Payne              High Point Central   20:30.24       
60 Devin Bradshaw        11 Northwest            20:33.01       
61 Philip Villano         9 Northwest            20:33.37       
62 Unknown Unknown                               20:33.75       
63 Patrick Creech        10 Grimsley             20:34.93       
64 Andrew Lee               High Point Central   20:38.40       
65 Mark Scott            10 Ragsdale             20:43.17     31
66 Rodrigo Da Costa      10 Northwest            20:44.78       
67 Jake Moore            10 Grimsley             20:47.67       
68 Mathew Marston        11 Ragsdale             20:48.05     32
69 Jackson Smith         12 Page                 20:51.11       
70 David Sesaho             High Point Central   20:52.78       
71 Nick Nefe             12 Northwest            20:54.98       
72 Finn Queen            12 Northwest            20:57.68       
73 David Miller           9 Grimsley             21:08.06       
74 Jack Albert            9 Page                 21:10.05       
75 Carl Hieb             10 Grimsley             21:11.39       
76 Justin Geletko        12 Page                 21:12.69       
77 Owen Greiner           9 Grimsley             21:14.57       
78 Ben Jacobs            11 Grimsley             21:17.00       
79 Zach Bell             12 Northwest            21:20.69       
80 Justin Hall           12 Ragsdale             21:22.60     33
81 Tyler Schmid          10 Northwest            21:22.93       
82 Alex Cotton           12 Northwest            21:23.53       
83 Zachary Hines         12 Northwest            21:24.37       
84 Josh Osorio           10 Ragsdale             21:25.10     34
85 Spencer Burton           High Point Central   21:27.71       
86 Charlie Dillon        10 Grimsley             21:33.43       
87 cam waldron           12 Northwest            21:35.16       
88 Bevan Walters         12 Northwest            21:38.40       
89 Trevor Nefe           11 Northwest            21:38.95       
90 Jack Gest             11 Grimsley             21:40.40       
91 Mitchell Lahr         12 Northwest            21:41.97       
92 Matthew Langston       9 Northwest            21:42.63       
93 Henry Sloylan         12 Page                 21:43.60       
94 Adam Sasser           11 Northwest            21:44.93       
95 Robby Leon            11 Northwest            21:45.27       
96 Alex Weil             11 Grimsley             21:47.49       
97 Kevin Carmona         11 Page                 21:48.31       
98 Jaedon Barnett        11 Page                 21:49.28       
99 Turner Johnson        10 Northwest            21:52.44       
100 Hayden Gentry         10 Page                 21:56.81       
101 Noah Ray               9 Northwest            21:57.14       
102 Daniel Maas           11 Grimsley             22:00.58       
103 Shivneet Nag          12 Northwest            22:10.93       
104 Josh Goodwin           9 Northwest            22:12.57       
105 Will Spradling        10 Northwest            22:15.15       
106 Greg Potter           10 Northwest            22:15.52       
107 Jonathan Hammond       9 Northwest            22:22.19       
108 Tyler Adcock          12 Grimsley             22:25.03       
109 Eric Stout             9 Northwest            22:25.63       
110 Logan James           12 Northwest            22:26.02       
111 Winston Eskridge      10 Page                 22:33.55       
112 Thomas Trent          12 Page                 22:36.43       
113 James Ragsdale        12 Grimsley             22:36.96       
114 Gabriel McClinton     11 Grimsley             22:38.67       
115 John Myrick           10 Page                 22:40.63       
116 Trevor Phelps         11 Northwest            22:42.16       
117 Andrew English        12 Page                 22:43.73       
118 William English       12 Page                 22:47.35       
119 Jacob Johnson         12 Northwest            22:48.96       
120 Max Hines              9 Northwest            22:50.50       
121 Frank Tamborino       12 Northwest            22:53.74       
122 Jeb Brown             10 Northwest            22:56.16       
123 Brandon Mills         11 Northwest            22:58.62       
124 Rhett Hartley          9 Page                 23:02.67       
125 Mason Hock            11 Grimsley             23:03.75       
126 Gabe Kalu              9 Grimsley             23:04.90       
127 Isaac Acosta             High Point Central   23:09.88       
128 Bobby Phillips         9 Grimsley             23:10.69       
129 Ragan Cadd            12 Northwest            23:11.32       
130 Peyton Hopkins        12 Northwest            23:14.00       
131 Austin Paul           11 Northwest            23:15.00       
132 Dylan Stout            9 Northwest            23:16.00       
133 Garrett Willett       12 Page                 23:17.00       
134 cameron michalak       9 Northwest            23:21.00       
135 Cameron Jones          9 Page                 23:22.00       
136 Nathaniel Pina         9 Northwest            23:24.00       
137 Elliot Williamson     12 Northwest            23:26.00       
138 Lukas Honeycutt       12 Northwest            23:27.00       
139 Josh Gee              11 Northwest            23:35.00       
140 Hunter Setzler         9 Grimsley             23:41.00       
141 Dylan Cockcroft       12 Grimsley             23:42.00       
142 Adam Smith            10 Grimsley             23:46.00       
143 Nick Miller           11 Northwest            23:49.00       
144 Ethan Marsh           11 Grimsley             23:52.00       
145 Tyler Schmid          10 Northwest            23:59.00       
146 Xavier Watkins         9 Page                 24:00.00       
147 daniel sasser          9 Northwest            24:06.00       
148 Ben Turcola           10 Northwest            24:14.00       
149 Caleb Lewis            9 Northwest            24:18.00       
150 Sam Carpenter          9 Page                 24:21.00       
151 JJ Zelada             12 Page                 24:22.00       
152 Thomas Parsons        12 Northwest            24:24.00       
153 Davis Baugh           11 Northwest            24:25.00       
154 Pierce Hudson         11 Page                 24:26.00       
155 Joey Hennen           11 Page                 24:31.00       
156 McCall Picklesimer    11 Page                 24:32.00       
157 Graham Royal          11 Northwest            24:32.43       
158 Josh Freysinger        9 Grimsley             24:34.00       
159 Wil King              10 Grimsley             25:00.00       
160 Justin Childs         12 Grimsley             25:04.00       
161 Mitchell Vermilyea    11 Northwest            25:05.00       
162 Henry McAlister       10 Page                 25:07.00       
163 Adam Young            11 Grimsley             25:11.00       
164 Adam Shea             12 Page                 25:11.93       
165 Jacob Stoner          12 Northwest            25:28.00       
166 Shaun Lowry            9 Northwest            25:31.00       
167 Charile Chen          11 Northwest            25:52.00       
168 Lucas Spivey          12 Northwest            26:04.00       
169 Caleb Rascoe          12 Page                 26:08.00       
170 Jyotir Wankhede       11 Grimsley             26:16.00       
171 Calvin Dunham         10 Page                 26:18.00       
172 Krish Sharma          10 Grimsley             26:23.00       
173 Jonathan Weaver       11 Grimsley             26:27.00       
174 Jack Brennan          12 Ragsdale             26:28.00     35
175 Robert Parker McGee   12 Northwest            26:30.00       
176 Michael Murray        12 Page                 27:12.00       
177 Nicholas Riddles      12 Northwest            27:18.00       
178 Collin Barkley         9 Northwest            27:22.00       
179 Sanket Nain           10 Grimsley             27:30.00       
180 Ross McKee            11 Grimsley             27:39.00       
181 Logan Magyar           9 Northwest            27:40.00       
182 David Nguyen          11 Northwest            27:45.00       
183 Patrick Smith         12 Page                 27:47.00       
184 Logan Porter          10 Page                 28:08.00       
185 Jude Wosinski          9 Page                 28:15.00       
186 Unknown Unknown                               28:16.00       
187 Harrison Helms        11 Grimsley             28:34.00       
188 Ty Helms               9 Grimsley             32:05.00       
189 Kyle Reiber           10 Northwest            34:50.00

Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores

             
=================================================================
Team                   Pts     1    2    3    4    5   (6)  (7) 
=================================================================
1 Page                   42      1    4    7    8   22   24   26  
Total Time: 1:28:36      Average: 17:43.04      1-5 Split: 2:09
2 Northwest              45      3    5   11   12   14   20   21  
Total Time: 1:28:58      Average: 17:47.49      1-5 Split: 41
3 High Point Central     53      2    6    9   13   23   28   29  
Total Time: 1:29:29      Average: 17:53.78      1-5 Split: 1:55
4 Grimsley               78     10   15   16   18   19   25   27  
Total Time: 1:32:01      Average: 18:24.11      1-5 Split: 52
5 Ragsdale               143    17   30   31   32   33   34   35  
Total Time: 1:41:31      Average: 20:18.02      1-5 Split: 2:50

Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run 

                  
=================================================================
Name                  Yr Team                      Time   Pts
-----------------------------------------------------------------
1 Emma Kincaid          12 Grimsley             19:28.00      1
2 Paris Stankewich      11 Northwest            20:34.00      2
3 Sydney Partyka        10 Northwest            20:57.00      3
4 Lyann Le              12 Ragsdale             21:18.00      4
5 Laurel Holland        10 Grimsley             21:35.00      5
6 Jessica Oberlies      10 Grimsley             21:48.00      6
7 Eleanor Long           9 Northwest            22:11.00      7
8 Teyanni Ashley        12 Page                 22:13.00      8
9 Celeste Kidd-O'Brien  11 Northwest            22:15.00      9
10 Caroline Bozovich     11 Page                 22:18.00     10
11 Haley Schweitzer      12 Page                 22:28.00     11
12 Haley Irwin            9 Northwest            22:45.00     12
13 Grace Turcola         12 Northwest            22:53.00     13
14 Ashley Cox            10 Northwest            23:14.00     14
15 Sidney Tsui           11 Northwest            23:18.00       
16 Ysantis Mckenzie      10 Northwest            23:20.00       
17 Diana Leib            12 Northwest            23:33.00       
18 Emma Nowlin           12 Northwest            23:41.00       
19 McKenzie Campbell     12 Page                 23:42.00     15
20 Lilly Tyler           10 Grimsley             23:47.00     16
21 Claire Adcock          9 Grimsley             23:50.00     17
22 Mary Beth Greene      11 Northwest            23:55.00       
23 Ally petty            11 Northwest            23:57.00       
24 Debbie Morakinyo      12 Ragsdale             24:30.00     18
25 Rosa Stancil          11 Page                 24:31.00     19
26 Olivia Steadman        9 Northwest            24:32.00       
27 Zujey Heras            9 Northwest            24:37.00       
28 Ellie Pokela           9 Page                 24:39.00     20
29 Alexandra Vlad        11 Northwest            24:40.00       
30 Abbey Mitchell        12 Grimsley             24:45.00     21
31 Lea Harrington         9 Grimsley             24:46.00     22
32 Liza Lewis             9 Northwest            24:50.00       
33 Eva Keel              11 Page                 25:02.00     23
34 Emma Rand             11 Northwest            25:10.00       
35 Ava Overmyer           9 Northwest            25:16.00       
36 Grace Knapp           10 Grimsley             25:19.00       
37 Remi Short            11 Page                 25:19.00       
38 Zoe Michalak          10 Northwest            25:28.00       
39 Mia Marston            9 Ragsdale             25:29.00     24
40 Liza Lewis             9 Northwest            25:33.00       
41 Isabel Dupreez         9 Page                 25:35.00       
42 Emma Yarbrough        11 Grimsley             25:39.00       
43 Katie Carwile         11 Grimsley             25:40.00       
44 Susan Miller          11 Grimsley             25:42.00       
45 Luiza Warwar           9 Page                 25:46.00       
46 Ella Bailey            9 Grimsley             26:03.00       
47 Sidney Westfall       11 Northwest            26:18.00       
48 Candace Greene           High Point Central   26:45.00     25
49 Jeanette Wei          11 Northwest            26:55.00       
50 Rania Ettorchi        12 Northwest            27:00.00       
51 Sarah Boals            9 Northwest            27:19.00       
52 erika kallam          11 Northwest            27:21.00       
53 Catherine Buie        12 Page                 27:24.00       
54 Camille Wells         11 Grimsley             27:28.00       
55 Alissa Lake           12 Page                 27:32.00       
56 Teresa Pan            11 Northwest            27:39.00       
57 Ashley Perez-Cedillo     High Point Central   27:49.00     26
58 Susannah Weaver        9 Grimsley             27:49.69       
59 Mary Alex Beverly     11 Northwest            27:50.00       
60 Rose Goins               High Point Central   27:55.00     27
61 Maggie Seeber         10 Grimsley             27:58.00       
62 Pasquale Hinrichs     10 Grimsley             27:58.76       
63 Olivia Tyler          12 Grimsley             28:07.00       
64 Erleen Ellis             High Point Central   28:08.00     28
65 Isabella Felder       12 Northwest            28:20.00       
66 Leah Doyle             9 Northwest            28:21.00       
67 Marlane Conway         9 Ragsdale             28:38.00     29
68 Haley Barker          12 Northwest            28:45.00       
69 Page Moton            10 Page                 29:02.00       
70 Sydney Perkins         9 Page                 29:14.00       
71 Jewel Jenkins         10 Page                 29:19.00       
72 Benita Patel           9 Northwest            29:26.00       
73 Karime Ruiz-Saldana   10 Grimsley             29:36.00       
74 Megan Learn           12 Northwest            29:41.00       
75 Emma Marsh             9 Grimsley             29:52.00       
76 Megan Shephard           High Point Central   29:55.00     30
77 Christy Nguyen        12 Ragsdale             30:32.00     31
78 Julia Morris          10 Northwest            30:33.00       
79 Ashlyn Plott          11 Northwest            30:36.00       
80 Lily McCabe            9 Grimsley             30:42.00       
81 Virginia Bellenkes    12 Northwest            30:43.00       
82 Sheila Abbaszadeh     10 Grimsley             31:42.00       
83 Serenity Morgan       11 Grimsley             31:45.00       
84 Elena Granowsky       10 Page                 31:54.00       
85 Madison Magyar        11 Northwest            32:00.00       
86 Arianna Lites-Trevino 11 Northwest            32:05.00       
87 Lily Luecking         10 Page                 33:00.00       
88 Rebekah Drake         12 Northwest            33:05.00       
89 Anna Blake            11 Northwest            34:00.00       
90 Ashley Bray           11 Northwest            34:05.00       
91 Addie Carwile          9 Grimsley             35:00.00       
92 Rachel Skara           9 Northwest            42:10.00

Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores

             
=================================================================
Team                   Pts     1    2    3    4    5   (6)  (7) 
=================================================================
1 Northwest              33      2    3    7    9   12   13   14  
Total Time: 1:48:42      Average: 21:44.40      1-5 Split: 2:11
2 Grimsley               45      1    5    6   16   17   21   22  
Total Time: 1:50:28      Average: 22:05.60      1-5 Split: 4:22
3 Page                   63      8   10   11   15   19   20   23  
Total Time: 1:55:12      Average: 23:02.40      1-5 Split: 2:18
4 Ragsdale               106     4   18   24   29   31    -    -  
Total Time: 2:10:27      Average: 26:05.40      1-5 Split: 9:14
5 High Point Central     136    25   26   27   28   30    -    -  
Total Time: 2:20:32      Average: 28:06.40      1-5 Split: 3:10

