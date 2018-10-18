Single-Game Tickets on Sale for Elon Women’s Basketball

ELON, N.C. – Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season for the Elon University women’s basketball team are now on sale for the Phoenix’s home contests at Schar Center.

All single-game tickets, including the Phoenix’s highly anticipated season-opening contest versus the North Carolina Tar Heels on Nov. 6, are $10. Single-game tickets can be purchased online, at the Elon Ticket Office box office at Schar Center or by calling 336-278-6750.

Coming off back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association titles, the Phoenix returns a youthful squad that includes 11 sophomores and first-year players. Elon returns three players that started 16 or more games last season including Saadia Munford, Lexi Mercer and Anna Popovic. Elon also welcomes back Jada Graves for her junior campaign after the Alexandria, Va., native was named last year’s CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Elon will take the court for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 27, for an exhibition contest versus Belmont Abbey at Schar Center. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 2 p.m.