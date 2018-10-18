Western Guilford Volleyball Claims Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship with the Hornets’ season record a perfect (25-0)

from Facebook.com:

**********Western Guilford Volleyball Claims Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship**********

3A CONFERENCE CHAMPS 25-0 SEASON.

GO HORNETS!!!!!

from Twitter:

Piedmont Triad Conference Tournament Champions! Congratulations to Coach Long and to all the players!

Info coming in from WG Hornets’ Facebook page….Might be the best Hornets’ team since back in the days of Coach Mickie Tuttle with players like Sylvia Chambers, Jean Lojko, Wendy Barricks, Debbie Britt, Lisa Chilton, Jenny Lanier, Vickie Pope, Carmella Diaz and more….

