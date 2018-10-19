Elon Men’s Soccer Hosts Hofstra, Senior Night Saturday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team closes out its home regular-season schedule this Saturday, Oct. 20, as the Phoenix hosts Hofstra in a Colonial Athletic Association match at Rudd Field. Prior to the game’s 7 p.m. kickoff, Elon will honor its six-member senior class.

For the latest on the Elon men's soccer team, follow @ElonMSoccer on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as on the web at elonphoenix.com.

Series History (Hofstra leads 3-0-1)

The Pride is currently undefeated against the Phoenix in the series at 3-0-1 including two victories at Rudd Field. Last season, both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in Hempstead, N.Y., for the first tie in the all-time meetings between the schools.

Senior Celebration

The Phoenix will have six seniors that will be recognized in their final regular-season match at Rudd Field on Saturday. Amir Berkane, Jahmeil Curwen, Marcel Fahrenholz, Nicolas Resusta Galdos, Matthew Jegier and Jack Willbye will be honored before kickoff as the group has been a part of 32 victories in their careers together at Elon.

Opening Stanza

• The Phoenix drew a 0-0 result in its midweek contest at Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The match was the fifth contest that went into overtime this season for Elon, who is 0-3-2 in games that have gone into extra time this season.

• The shutout versus the Mountaineers was the third of the season for Jegier and the 29th in his career, extending his program career record. The clean sheet also moved the Charlotte, N.C., native to second all-time in career shutouts in the CAA.

• Elon snapped a seven-match winless streak last Saturday, Oct. 13, at College of Charleston with a 2-0 victory over the Cougars. The win was the Phoenix’s first three points during Colonial Athletic Association play while improving to 1-4-1 in league play.

• Redshirt junior striker Iñigo Bronte scored both goals for the Phoenix against the Cougars, his second multi-goal game of the season. The Pamplona, Spain, native leads the Phoenix with six goals – the only Phoenix player with more than one goal scored this season.

• The Phoenix has accounted for 18 goals this season. Elon is averaging 1.38 goals per match and has the second-highest goal scoring game in the country with its eight goals at Rutgers on Sept. 2.

• Bronte netted a hat trick against the Scarlet Knights becoming the third Phoenix player in the past three seasons to achieved that feat. He was selected as the CAA Player of the Week for his performance on Sept. 3.

• Bronte leads the Phoenix in total points with 13. He also has 43 shots this season for Elon. Only four other players have more than 10 shot attempts for the Phoenix this season with Fahrenholz being the next closest behind Bronte with 14.

• As a team, Elon is outshooting its opponents 148-129 with 54 of those attempts coming on target at over 36 percent. The Phoenix is also winning the corner battle over the opposition, 62-42.

• Eleven different players have found the back of the net for at least one goal this season for Elon after having just seven different goal scorers for all of 2017.

• Elon head coach Marc Reeves is four victories shy of claiming No. 90 in his collegiate coaching career. Reeves boasts a career record of 86-55-28 with 75 of those wins coming as the head coach at Radford for seven seasons (2010-2016).

Scouting Hofstra

Hofstra is coming into the match on Saturday on a two-match losing streak after falling to CAA-leader James Madison, 2-0, in its most recent contest last Saturday, Oct. 13. The Pride carries a 6-5-3 overall ledger into its matchup against the Phoenix and a 3-2-1 mark in league play, currently third in the CAA standings.

The Pride have scored 17 goals this season (1.21 per match) while averaging 10.6 shots per contest. On those attempts, 66 have come on frame at just over 43 percent. Sophomore forward Matthew Vowinkel leads Hofstra in scoring with 12 points on his team-high six goals. Luke Brown is next at seven points with three goals and an assist.

Alex Ashton has been the only player to see time in goal this season for Hofstra. The senior netminder is in the top-five of the CAA in goals-against average (0.96), save percentage (.774), saves (48) and is tied for the league-lead in shutouts (eight).

Up Next

Elon will make a trip to James Madison next Saturday, Oct. 27, to close out the regular season. That match is slated for a 7 p.m. start time.