Football In Focus Live From Kickback Jack’s – The Videos



Andy Durham and Kris Walser talk about games this week. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Andy Durham interviews WR/SB/RB/DB Cam Wall from Grimsley High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, October 18, 2018.Andy Durham interviews RB Born Lesane from Grimsley High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, October 18, 2018.Andy Durham interviews WR/DB Rob Dalton from the Grimsley High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, October 18, 2018.Andy and Adam wrap it up with the latest from Kickback Jack’s menu. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, October 18, 2018.