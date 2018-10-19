High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week
*****Be sure to check out Don Moore, with the Scoreboard tonight, check in here for all of your high school football scores….*****
Thursday Night Final:
Providence Grove 28, High Point Andrews 12
Providence Grove(4-4/2-2) at High Point Andrews(2-7/1-3)
Tonight with all games at 7:30, unless otherwise noted…..
Ragsdale(5-3/0-1) at Northwest Guilford(4-5/1-1)….Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio, with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…Don Tilley joining us on GreensboroSports Radio with pregame around 6:45 and the kickoff coming at 7:30pm on GreensboroSports Radio….Need to be keeping up with Cam Cloud, from NWG and Devan Boykin, from Ragsdale HS….
Page(3-5/1-0) at High Point Central(3-6/0-2)….Game available on GreensboroSports Radio 2 with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison and the pregame comes at 7pm and the kickoff at 7:30pm, on GreensboroSports Radio 2…Kris and the DMZ, keeping up with Javondre Paige, Cody King, Ford Moser and the Page D at HPC, where they feature McDuffie and Godfrey and you can catch it all tonight on GreensboroSports Radio 2….
Southern Guilford (2-6/2-1) at Southeast Guilford(7-1/3-0)…Wyatt Smith in coverage at this one for GreensboroSports.com….
SEG Falcons telling me, the last time that SEG won a conference football title was back in 1968, 50 years ago, and the Falcons are still flying, trying to make this year, the year they make it happen again….
Dudley(7-1/3-0) at WS Parkland(9-0/4-0)…Should be for the PTA Conference Title…Dave Polaski and Drew Brackett on this on 1320 AM in Guilford County…..Parkland was (8-0) going into Week 9 in 2001 and Dudley went over to Winston and beat them, then Parkland went on to win the 3-A Title that season and their only loss was to Dudley…Parkland led back then by RB Jed Bines, QB Monte Purvis and coach DeAngelo Bell…
Eastern Guilford(6-2/3-1) at Southern Alamance(7-1/2-1)…Will be for second and third place in the conference if all numbers hold up….
Northeast Guilford (4-3/2-1) at Western Alamance(6-1/3-0)…WA looks to be the favorite in the Mid-State 3-A right now..
Southwest Guilford(5-2/0-2 ) at Mount Tabor(4-4/3-0)…SWG must get back in that WIN column…
Rockingham County(2-5/1-2) at Northern Guilford(5-2/2-1)….NG has to have this game to keep solid playoff hopes alive…
Smith(1-7/0-3) at North Forsyth (0-8/0-3)…This game is Smith’s for the taking and could lead to a 3-4 win season for Smith..
Carolina Christian/Rock Hill (S.C.)(4-4) at High Point Christian Academy(6-2) 7pm…HPCA has been banged up and they need a quick shot of life support, to finish strong this season….
Bishop McGuinness(5-3/1-1) at South Stokes(1-7/1-1)…Bishop has been bouncing in the right direction and in this game they need the ball to bouncing their way again..
WS Reagan(5-2/0-1) at East Forsyth(7-0/0-1)…East has become a powerhouse and with this game at their house, Home is where the Eagles make their statements, game-winning statements, and this is a very big game right here…
Davie County(3-4/0-1) at Glenn(4-3/1-0)
Morehead(4-3/2-1) at Eastern Alamance(5-2/2-1)
Grimsley (5-4/2-0) OPEN
Western Guilford(1-8/1-3) OPEN
Picks:
Northwest Guilford
Page
Southeast Guilford
Dudley
Western Alamance
Southwest Guilford
Northern Guilford
Smith
High Point Christian Academy
Bishop McGuinness
East Forsyth
Glenn
Eastern Alamance
Picks for the season at (78-15)…
Poll:
1)Southeast Guilford(7-1)
2)Dudley(7-1)
3)Page(3-5)
4)Eastern Guilford(6-2)
5)Southwest Guilford(5-2)
6)Northern Guilford(5-2)
7)Grimsley(5-4)
8)Ragsdale(5-3)
9)Northeast Guilford(4-3)
10)Northwest Guilford(4-5)
