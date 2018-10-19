HPU Volleyball Sweeps Hampton, 3-0

HAMPTON, Va. – The High Point volleyball team defeated Hampton 3-0, 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19, in Hampton, Va. Friday, Oct. 19.

“Tonight wasn’t our sharpest match, but I liked the way we made plays when we had to and never gave up the lead,” head coach Ryan Meek said. “Hampton got their blocking going and made us reach a little deeper in our offense than we are used to, but I was happy to see us execute when the pressure was on. We have a long drive now for a tough match tomorrow against Campbell.”

High Point (14-8, 9-1) controlled the play at the net out hitting the Pirates (6-13,1-8) .247-.081 and posting 38 kills to the Pirates’ 24. Senior Abby Broadstreet led the way for the Panthers with 10 kills on a .529 hitting percentage. Sophomore Abby Bottomley was the leader defensively with 10 digs.

The score was tied at 12-12, before the Panthers went on an 8-1 run to take control of the set. HPU took the set 25-16. High Point out hit Hampton .400-.036 and had 13 kills to the Pirates’ eight in the first set. Seniors Jordan Hefner and Molly Livingston and Freshman Madison Smith led HPU with three kills.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the second set, but the Pirates fought back to cut the score to 19-16. Both team traded points the rest of the way until HPU took the set 25-21The Purple & White logged 11 kills, while the Pirates had 10 kills in the second set. HPU recorded three services aces in the second set. Freshman Smith logged three of her eight kills in the second set.

In the third set, the score was tied at 9-9, before High Point went on a 5-1 run to take a 14-10 lead. HPU finished the set 25-19 to take the match. The Panthers out hit the Pirates .206-.031. High Point had 14kills in the third compared to Hampton’s six. Broadstreet led HPU with six kills in the third set.

Up next, the Panthers will travel to Buies Creek, N.C. to take on the Campbell Camels on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.