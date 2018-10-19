Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 19, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (5-3/0-1) at Northwest Guilford (4-5/1-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: Page (3-5/1-0) at High Point Central (3-6/0-2) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.
UPDATE #1 – 8:00 PM – ALL FINALS
1 Q
Dudley (7-1) – 7
WS Parkland (9-0) – 0
1 Q
Page (3-5) – 7
High Point Central (3-6) – 0
0 Q
Eastern Guilford (6-2)
Southern Alamance (7-1)
1 Q
Ragsdale (5-3) – 13
Northwest Guilford (4-5) – 7
1 Q
Northeast Guilford (4-3) – 7
Western Alamance (6-1) – 7
1 Q
Southwest Guilford (5-2) – 7
Mount Tabor (4-4) – 0
0 Q
Southern Guilford (2-6)
Southeast Guilford (7-1)
2 Q
Rockingham County (2-5) – 0
Northern Guilford (5-2) – 0
0 Q
Smith (1-7)
North Forsyth (0-8)
0 Q
Carolina Christian/Rock Hill (S.C.) (4-4)
High Point Christian Academy (6-2)
0 Q
Bishop McGuinness (5-3)
South Stokes (1-7)
0 Q
WS Reagan (5-2)
East Forsyth (7-0)
Thursday Final:
Providence Grove (4-4) – 28
High Point Andrews (2-7) – 12
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217
