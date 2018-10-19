Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 19, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (5-3/0-1) at Northwest Guilford (4-5/1-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: Page (3-5/1-0) at High Point Central (3-6/0-2) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #1 – 8:00 PM – ALL FINALS

1 Q

Dudley (7-1) – 7

WS Parkland (9-0) – 0

1 Q

Page (3-5) – 7

High Point Central (3-6) – 0

0 Q

Eastern Guilford (6-2)

Southern Alamance (7-1)

1 Q

Ragsdale (5-3) – 13

Northwest Guilford (4-5) – 7

1 Q

Northeast Guilford (4-3) – 7

Western Alamance (6-1) – 7

1 Q

Southwest Guilford (5-2) – 7

Mount Tabor (4-4) – 0

0 Q

Southern Guilford (2-6)

Southeast Guilford (7-1)

2 Q

Rockingham County (2-5) – 0

Northern Guilford (5-2) – 0

0 Q

Smith (1-7)

North Forsyth (0-8)

0 Q

Carolina Christian/Rock Hill (S.C.) (4-4)

High Point Christian Academy (6-2)

0 Q

Bishop McGuinness (5-3)

South Stokes (1-7)

0 Q

WS Reagan (5-2)

East Forsyth (7-0)

Thursday Final:

Providence Grove (4-4) – 28

High Point Andrews (2-7) – 12

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217