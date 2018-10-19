Women’s Cross Country News: Guilford’s Marion Cooper Wins Livingstone Invite

SALISBURY, N.C. — Guilford College sophomore Marion Cooper placed first at the Livingstone Cross Country Invitational held at Salisbury Community Park on Thursday afternoon. Cooper posted a 5K time of 21:37 and defeated 18 other competitors.

Cooper’s time was the 26th fastest in program history. She finished 19 seconds ahead of Angel Ewell of host Livingstone, who clocked a 21:56. Shannon Petsch was the Quakers’ other runner at the event. The senior placed 14th with a time of 29:48.

In addition to Guilford and Livingstone, three other teams competed in the race: Winston-Salem State University, Salem College and Bluefield State University.

The Quakers next compete at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, October 27. The meet will be hosted by Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va.