College Women’s Soccer Final: Virginia Wesleyan 3, Guilford 0

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mary Alexis Jackson notched one goal and passed an assist as Virginia Wesleyan University defeated visiting Guilford College, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon.

After the Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory, the Marlins improved to 9-3-2 and 6-0-2 in league play. The Quakers moved to 5-9 and 3-5 in the ODAC.

Kennedi Anders opened the game’s scoring in the 14th minute. The home club pushed the margin to 2-0 at the 25:56 mark after Jackson tallied. The score remained the same at halftime.

Maddie Koch netted the match’s final goal in the 72nd minute. Jackson earned the assist on the scoring play.

Virginia Wesleyan had the edge in shots (31-6) and corner kicks (15-0).

Goalkeeper Aubrey Gunther made eight saves in the first half for Guilford. Morgan Malikowski played the final 45 minutes and stopped four Marlin shots. Juliana Evans-Anfom had a team-high two shots for the visitors.

For VWU, Tristen Roberts got the win in goal.

The Quakers play at Sweet Briar College on Wednesday (10/24). The ODAC contest begins at 4 p.m.