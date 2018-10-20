High Football “Friday Night Finish”:We have a few of those Finishes we cannot forget/”Unforgettable Friday Night Finishes”

We saw a few of those finishes tonight you can not forget, and there are probably a few of them you would just as soon want to get rid of, and make them be a part of your past..

The game our crew attended ended up with Ragsdale topping Northwest Guilford, 41-34…There were at least 4 lead changes in the first half alone…Ragsdale would take charge of this game and then Northwest Guilford would come out battling and fighting and the next thing you know, Northwest would be right back in the football game…

Devan Boykin had 126 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Ragsdale Tigers and he had a long run of 50 yards and he turned that run into a touchdown…Devan Boykin also took a pass interception back 60 yards for a TD…Boykin was a busy Tiger tonight…We asked Coach Johnny Boykin from Ragsdale before the game, who he planned on giving time to at the running back spot and we knew Willie Brown would get his carries, but we never knew how much RB time Devan Boykin would be seeing for Ragsdale….DB/Devan Boykin is not a Ricky Adams or a Toney Baker, but boy, that Boykin kid can really get it going back there in the offensive backfield…We were looking for Devan at QB for Ragsdale, but as the game wore on, Trey Jackson ended taking all of the snaps at QB for Ragsdale, on this Friday night..Jackson carried the ball 6 times for RHS and he gained 34 yards and ran for one TD…Jackson was 5-9 passing for 117 yards with 2 TD’s and he was intercepted twice…Tre Goode caught a TD pass for Ragsdale and Goode also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD…..Cameron Chatman hauled in a 74 yards pass from Trey Jackson for a TD…

If you would have given the NWG and Ragsdale kids a little more time, I think those kids could have played all night…One heck of an offensive showcase, in the 41-34 classic…

NWG’s QB Johnny Pagano went 19-31 passing, for 195 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT…The INT went back 60 yards for a TD, on the return by Devan Boykin…Johnny Pagano ran for 75 yards on 26 carries…270 yards total for JP….Cam Cloud from NWG had 16 carries for 77 yards and Cam caught 5 passes, good for another 51 yards….128 Total yards for Cameron Cloud….Jacob Hardy had 4 carries for 20 yards and 7 receptions good for 46 yards for NWG…Brandon Thomas had 7 receptions good for 46 yards for the NWG Vikings…Josh Humphrey had on catch for NWG and it went for 61 yards….Robert Dix caught a 14-yard pass and I believe that one went for a TD for NWG…

Northwest Guilford with 365 yards total offense and Ragsdale with 296 yards total offense…The NWG-Ragsdale game ended on a heave to the end zone by NWG QB Johnny Pagano on 4th down from the RHS 40-yard line and RHS got the ball on downs, took one snap and the fans were headed toward the exits….

In tonight’s other games there must have been some fantastic finishes…Eastern Guilford slipped past Southern Alamance, 20-18…Saw where Collin Smith either missed or got a 50-yard FG blocked, but he and his EG Wildcats were on the money when it meant the most and EG got the BIG WIN, at Southern Alamance….

Dudley lost at WS Parkland and that must have been a pretty good ball game…Parkland won it 21-7…Smith won big, as the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles flew by North Forsyth, 34-6…Again, tough loss by Dudley and not real sure how that loss is going to leave Dudley, come playoff time….Page rolled and now they have to get ready to go see their arch rivals, the Grimsley Whirlies next Friday night…Some fans have called out Page as a 10-point favorite going in, but you Grimsley will be ready for this one, this year….Southeast Guilford only led Southern Guilford 14-7 early, but it looks like SEG got moving and left SG behind, to the tune of a 38-7 “Friday Night Finish”….Northern Guilford represented Guilford County well, with the NG Highthawks 28-0 victory over Morehead…Saw where NG QB Jake Lenard threw for 4 Touchdowns tonight for Northern….Western Alamance ran past the Northeast Guilford Rams and Mount Tabor took out our Southwest Guilford Cowboys…The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have had our number over here in Guilford County this season…Winston-Salem Parkland is now (10-0), while East Forsyth has improved to (8-0)….Parkland, East Forsyth, Mount Tabor and WS Reagan all pretty much having their way, with our Guilford County teams this season…..

High Point Christian Academy won out over Carolina Christian, 49-0, in a game delayed due to the visiting team from Rock Hill, S.C. showing up late, due to equipment issues…..Not sure what time this game actually ended….