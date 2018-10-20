High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Time to head out to the LINKS and see what is being said about last night’s/Friday night’s games

We are on the Fast Track to high school football from last night’s game with your key LINKS to Friday night’s football action…..Click On the links and let’s what you thinks…..

CLICK HERE for Bradley Cole on Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford, from the News and Record’s HSXtra section….

CLICK HERE for the News and Record photo gallery on last night’s NWG-Ragsdale game….Some good photos in here…

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera at the N&R as he hits us up on Dudley at WS Parkland from last evening….Panthers go down hard over in Forsyth County….It has been like those Forsyth County teams have been Guilford County killers this season…..Parkland over Dudley, Mount Tabor over Southwest Guilford, WS Reagan over Page, East Forsyth over Grimsley, East Forsyth over Page and need we say more…..

CLICK HERE for photos on Dudley at Parkland, the N&R has 48 photos on this one…

CLICK HERE for Jay Spivey at the Winston-Salem Journal on WS Parkland vs. Dudley…

CLICK HERE for Jay Spivey at the WS Journal with a look back at the Parkland Mustangs 2001 State Championship season…The Parkland team was coached by former Grimsley Whirlie, DeAngelo Bell…A good read here…

CLICK HERE for Page running past High Point Central, from Phillip Deutsch at the HSXtra section of the News and Record…

Page Coach Jared Rolfes on next week’s game: “Grimsley’s a really good football team…. They’re one of the best coaching jobs in the county. It’s going to be a big challenge for us. This is a big game. It’s a rivalry game.”

CLICK HERE for Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, from “Mr. Mundy Night”, J.P. Mundy at the N&R’s HSXtra section….Mundy on a Friday night game.

CLICK HERE for photos on Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, N&R with 67 shots on this game…Not sure if J.P. got all of the shots, but sure he got some of the major calls….

CLICK HERE for Patrick Ferlise at the WS Journal on Mount Tabor vs. Southwest Guilford….

CLICK HERE for Josh Jones at the Burlington Times News on the “Thriller” down at Mt. Herman last night as Eastern Guilford prevailed over Southern Alamance….

Coach Joe Glass from Eastern Guilford:“We have lost some close games by giving up some big plays and making some stupid mistakes and we done it again (Friday) night,” Eastern Guilford coach Joe Glass said. “This time we were able to not throw the game away. It was good for us to win a close ballgame because we have not been good at that.”

CLICK HERE for Eliot Duke with the News and Record’s Rockingham Now section on Rockingham County vs. Northern Guilford…

Northern Guilford coach Erik Westberg on his quarterback situation….”We’ve got two quarterbacks that we can play,” Northern Guilford head coach Erik Westberg said. “We found something good there(Jake Lenard) and it carried over from two weeks ago. We knew coming out in the second half that we needed to play cleaner football on the offensive side of the ball.”

CLICK HERE for Western Alamance over Northeast Guilford from David Kehrli at the Burlington Times News….

Kobie Perez scored both touchdowns for the NEG Rams (4-4, 2-2) in the run game.

One quick Charlotte Observer note, from Langston Wertz Jr.:

Myers Park Mustangs 51, East Meck 7: Drake Maye completed 17-of-23 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns in Mustangs’ win. Camden Partington had three sacks. Muhsin Muhammad caught six passes for 80 yards and a score, and Elijah Bowick caught six passes for 133 yards and two scores. At halftime, he was named homecoming king.

from WRALSportsFan.com:

Raleigh Enloe(8-0) was not in action last night, but South View, coached by former Ben L. Smith coach Rodney Brewington, lost their first game of the season, falling to Fayetteville Terry Sanford, 49-41….

