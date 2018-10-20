HPU Volleyball Panthers Sweep Campbell, 3-0

Buies Creek, N.C. – The High Point volleyball team defeated Campbell 3-0, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-11, Saturday, Oct. 20, in Buies Creek, N.C.

“I’m really proud of our effort today,” head coach Ryan Meek said. “We arrived late last night after a match at Hampton and would have had an easy excuse to be sluggish and unfocused. We came out quickly and established control of the match, which we never relinquished. We’ve been harping on consistency and effort and both of those were present the entire match today. Getting two wins, let alone two sweeps, on the road is never easy. I am incredibly proud of what we were able to do this weekend. Now, we get home and have a tough match against Presbyterian on Tuesday.”

High Point (15-8, 10-1) posted a .344 hitting percentage and 45 kills, while Campbell (7-13, 5-5) had a .098 hitting percentage and 28 kills. Defensively, the Panthers had 50 digs to the Camels’ 31. Freshman Madison Smith led HPU with a match-high 11 kills on a .600 hitting percentage. Freshman Mackenzi Thornburg posted a match-high 23 assists, while sophomore Abby Bottomley logged a match-high 11 digs.

The score was tied at 15-15 before HPU went on a 6-1 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Panthers took the set 25-19. High Point out hit Campbell .294-.189 and recorded 15 kills to the Camels’ 13. Madison Smith led the Panthers with five kills, while senior Jordan Hefner was the leader with a 1.000 hitting percentage on three kills. Senior Adeline Ellis was the leader defensively with six digs.

The Panthers jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the second set. HPU won the set 25-18. High Point posted a .323 hitting percentage, while Campbell had a -.029 hitting percentage. The Panthers recorded 15 kills in the second set. Senior Molly Livingston led the Panthers with four kills.

High Point led 7-6 in the third set then went on a 7-0 run to take control of the set. HPU took the set 25-10. Ellis and Madison Smith led the way offensively with four kills apiece.

Up next, the Panthers will host Presbyterian on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the Millis Center at 7 p.m.