HPU Women’s Golf: Kahn Leads After First Day of Lady Blue Hen Invitational

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The High Point University women’s golf sits in a tie for fourth and freshman Sarah Kahn leads after the first two rounds at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational Saturday (Oct. 20) at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club (Par 71 – 5,932 yards).

The Panthers shot rounds of 297 and 294 and are in a tie for fourth at 591 with Penn. Seton Hall leads at 580, followed by Delaware (583) and Georgetown (588). The second round 294 is tied for the seventh-best low round in program history.

“I was really pleased with the girls’ effort out there today,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We’ve gotten on a great run this fall and it’s really exciting to see several players step up at different times. I can honestly say this is the most confidence I’ve ever had in a team as a whole. We’ve put ourselves in another great position going into the final day and are consistently knocking on the door week in and week out.”

Kahn leads the individual standings with a 36-hole total of 140, which ties the school record with Sarah Bae, who posted 140 in the first two rounds of the Myrtle Beach Invitational and Starmount Fall Classic in 2013-14. Kahn shot an even 71 in the first round and followed that with a 2-under 69 in the second round. Her second round 69 is tied for the fifth-best round in program history.

“Sarah has been rock solid for this fall,” Bennett said. “She’s quickly become someone I can rely on and I’m not surprised to see her in this position this early on in her career. I can’t wait to have a front row seat tomorrow to see her cap off another great event.”

Junior Samantha Vodry also posted a 69 on the first day, shooting 2-under in the first round. She is tied for 18th at 149 for the tournament.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso and freshman Olivia John are both tied for 40th at 153. Tasaso improved on her first-round score by nine strokes with a 1-over 72 in the second round. John improved five strokes from the first to the second round with scores of 79 and 74.

Sophomore Vasy Montague is 57th overall at 157, one stroke behind fellow sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen, who is tied for 52nd at 156 and is playing as an individual.

The third and final round begins at 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 21).