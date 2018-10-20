Local College Football for Today and a look at the ACC:N.C. State at Clemson will be a huge encounter down in South Carolina

Local:

Guilford College(2-3) at Hampden-Sydney(2-3) 1pm…Senior Alec Cobb(QB) 6’3/200, from Ragsdale High School, will lead the Hampden-Sydney Tigers into action today vs. the Guilford College Quakers, up in Virginia….

Greensboro College(1-5) at Methodist(1-4) 1pm

N.C. A&T(5-2) at Bethune-Cookman(4-3) 4pm

Livingstone(2-4) at Winston-Salem State(3-3) 1:30pm Homecoming/Senior Day

Richmond(3-4) at Elon(4-2) 1:30pm

ACC:

North Carolina(1-4) at Syracuse(4-2) 12:20pm

Virginia(4-2) at Duke(5-1) 12:30pm

N.C. State(5-0) at Clemson(6-0) 3:30pm

Wake Forest(3-3) at Florida State(3-3) 3:30pm

Statewide:

Campbell(5-1) at Monmouth(4-2) 1pm

Charlotte(3-3) at Middle Tennessee(3-3) 3pm

Louisiana(3-3) at Appalachian State(4-1) 3:30pm

Western Carolina(3-3) at Mercer(3-3) 4pm

Central Florida(6-0) at East Carolina(2-4) 7pm