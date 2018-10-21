Briceno’s Hat Trick Lifts Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Past Huntingdon, 6-1

Briceno’s Hat Trick Lifts Pride Men Past Huntingdon, 6-1

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-Jordy Briceno recorded a hat trick as the Greensboro College men’s soccer team defeated the Hawks of Huntingdon College Saturday, 6-1.

Briceno opened up the contest with an unassisted goal in the seventh minute after forcing a turnover and beating out a defender.

Sixteen minutes later Huntingdon answered back with their lone goal of the game, tying the score a one heading into halftime.

After the half, the Pride struggled to connect over the first 20 minutes before Briceno scored his second goal of the day to open the gate for Greensboro. Gerardo Peraza served a perfectly placed corner kick to Briceno’s head, elevating the Pride to a 2-1 lead.

Less than one minute later, Briceno capped off his hat trick to push the Greensboro advantage to 3-1 before freshman Thomas Gittany got a hold of a cross from Peraza, placing the ball in the back of the net, to make the score 4-1.

However, Greensboro was not done scoring as Carlos Barragan and Keita Gresham both scored one goal each over the final 15 minutes to secure the five-goal victory.

“I thought we played much better in the second half,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “The boys scored and adjusted, while creating a lot of opportunities in front of goal.

“We still need to continue to play one game at a time. We have a very short turn around and need to have a lot of energy for tomorrow.”

Greensboro will be right back at it again on Sunday when they host LaGrange College at 1 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.