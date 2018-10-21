Caldwell Academy Eagles Volleyball finding Success in the Postseason
Caldwell Academy, 4th seed, defeated Southlake Christian Academy, 5th seed, Saturday afternoon at the Caldwell Gym, 3-games-to-1, in a very exciting & thrilling match!!!!!
Southlake won the 1st game and Caldwell won the next 3 games.
The Caldwell Eagles now move into the NCISAA Semifinals on Tuesday October 23, and play the #1 seed Asheville Christian Academy, defending state champs in Asheville…..
GO Caldwell Academy Eagles!!!!!
****Courtesy of Bob Black, BIG BOOSTER of Caldwell Academy Athletics…….*****
