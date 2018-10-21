College Men’s Soccer Final: Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 1

HARRISONBURG Va. — Troy Davis scored one goal and dished one assist as Eastern Mennonite defeated Guilford College, 3-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on Saturday night.

The Royals improved to 9-7-1 and 6-3 in conference play. The Quakers fell to 5-10 and 1-8 in ODAC action.

EMU’s Emmanuel Boamah scored the match’s first goal in the 12th minute. Davis earned an assist on the play. The game remained 1-0 at halftime.

Guilford tied the scored at the 59:02 mark after Abdoulaye Camara tallied off an assist from Giovanni Santibanez.

Eastern Mennonite, however, countered with the two goals in the final six minutes to secure the win.

In the 85th minute, Davis scored and was assisted by Dominic Powers. With just 13 seconds left, Caleb Oakes netted an insurance goal for the home team. Dave Drafton earned the assist on the games final goal.

Zach Van Kampen had 11 saves for Guilford. Emmanuel Kampagna made two saves and earned the win for EMU.

The Royals led in both shots (29-7) and corner kicks (11-1).

The Quakers host Southern Virginia on Monday. The non-conference match begins at 5 p.m.