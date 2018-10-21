Elon Volleyball Phoenix Tops Blue Hens for Fourth Win in a Row

NEWARK, Del. – Elon University volleyball won its fourth match in a row and split its regular-season series with Delaware with a 3-1 final Sunday afternoon, Oct. 21, at Bob Carpenter Center.

BOX SCORE

“We had a great start to the match and finished strong,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “Our defense played really well against Delaware today and offensively we stayed at a consistent, high level throughout the match. We look to continue our solid play in our upcoming home matches this week.”

Elon improves to 12-9 overall and 3-6 in the CAA while UD drops to 9-13, 3-7.

THE RUNDOWN

Elon led from start to finish in the opening set. After the Phoenix earned the first three points, UD pulled to within 6-5 before a Kam Terry kill started a 4-0 run for the maroon and gold. The teams traded points the rest of the way and the Phoenix took set one, 25-22.

UD went ahead early in set two and benefitted from seven unanswered points to pull away 16-7. Elon responded with runs of 6-0 and 4-0 to close the gap at 19-17, but the Blue Hens pulled even in the match with a 25-18 decision.

Down 3-2 early in set three, a solo block by Natalie Cummins ignited a 10-1 run for the Phoenix. Highlighting the stretch were three kills and a block assist by Leah Daniel. UD was never able to recover, and Elon went ahead in the match, 2-1.

Set four began with three-straight points for the Phoenix. With ties at 6-all, 7-all, and 8-all, Elon reestablished its lead with a 6-1 swing. At 24-16, the Blue Hens held off the match point for three rallies before Daniel scored the decisive point.

HIGHLIGHTS

Terry totaled 22 kills, an assist, 14 digs, and a block assist on the day. Following her in scoring were Kellyn Trowse and Daniel with 13 kills each. Kodi Garcia contributed 27 assists with a pair of service aces and eight digs. Haylie Clark also reached double-digits with 18 assists and seven digs. Maddie Jaudon posted 31 digs for the consecutive match, Elizabeth Coil tallied six blocks, and Alexa Pavlick was right behind with five blocks.

NOTES

-Jaudon eclipsed 1,800 career digs on the day to move into third on Elon’s career leaders list.

-UD holds a 7-3 advantage in the all-time series.

-The teams have now split the regular-season series for the third consecutive season.

-The match featured seven ties and only two lead changes.

-As a team, Elon held the edge in points (74-65), kills (58-56), aces (4-2), and blocks (12-7). Both sides totaled 52 assists and 72 digs.

UP NEXT.

Elon begins a three-game home stand this Wednesday, Oct. 24, as the Phoenix hosts William & Mary in a 7 p.m. match at Schar Center. The maroon and gold secured their first conference win of the year with a 3-1 win in Williamsburg, Va. on Oct. 14.