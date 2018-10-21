Funeral for the former “Voice of the Greensboro Coliseum”, Larry Dunlap, will be held Saturday October 27 at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Obituary for Larry Dunlap, the former Voice of the Greensboro Coliseum, from today News and Record online(See Below)…Larry was the public address announcer for the ACC Basketball Tournaments, at the Greensboro Coliseum, for over 23 years…

Larry Alexander Dunlap, Sr. died on October 1, 2018, following a rapid decline of heart failure, respiratory failure and vascular dementia at Maple Grove Rehabilitation and Living Memory Care Unit.

His request was to donate his body to Wake Forest School of Medicine for research and education.

Larry was born and raised in Stokes County, the youngest son of Earlie Vester Dunlap and Bessie Wall Dunlap. He graduated from Sandy Ridge High School, Sandy Ridge, NC and attended High Point University.

His broadcasting career began as a camera man at WGHP, then as public service announcer at WFMY-TV under the guidance of Lee Kinard, whom he respected greatly. He worked at WGBG, WQMG, WBIG and WMAG radio Greensboro. He was advertising and media rep for Crescent Ford, High Point. He was a member of the High Point Rotary Club, where he received the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow award for community service.

He was a member of the Greensboro Sports Council and assisted the Greensboro Jaycees on various projects, including taping music for Junior Miss participants and covering GGO golf tournaments.

Larry was the Triad area television anchor for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Telethon for over a decade. He joined forces with sportscaster Johnny Phelps to form SRN/Sports Reports Network. They produced daily sports shows for several radio stations throughout North Carolina. He was a member of the Carolinas Golf Reporters Association.

His joy and passion was public address announcer for the Greensboro Coliseum, including the Little Four Basketball Tournaments and ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games and tournaments, for over 23 years.

He is survived by his sons, Larry A. Dunlap, Jr. (Page), Seattle, WA, and Ryan L. Dunlap (Chrissy), Brooklyn, NY and their mother, Rose Gaiser, Greensboro; grandson, Colin H. Dunlap, Seattle, WA; sister, Charlotte D. Solomon, Chapel Hill, NC; brother, Elwood V. Dunlap (Sally), Sanford, NC; niece, Amanda C. Briggs, Chapel Hill, NC and a host of dearly loved cousins.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church Chapel, 3906 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410, Reverend Sam Perkins officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date at the family cemetery at Snow Hill United Methodist Church, Danbury, NC. The family offers a sincere thank you to Maple Grove for their care for Larry. Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro served Larry in the facility.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Snow Hill United Methodist Church, 1995 Snow Hill Church Road, Danbury, North Carolina 27016.