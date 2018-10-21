Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer with a shutout over LaGrange for their 11th Straight Victory

Pride Men Shutout LaGrange For 11th Straight Victory

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team topped the Panthers of LaGrange College Sunday, 4-0, to record their 11th straight victory.

The Pride got on the board for the first time in the 11th-minute of play when Darli Mihindou blasted a put back off a shot from Carlos Barragan for his 10th goal of the season.

Just one minute later, Jordy Briceno tallied his fourth goal in as many days to extend the Greensboro lead to 2-0.

Greensboro was not done scoring in the half.

Barragan found the back of the net with 23 minutes remaining in the half off a beautifully placed corner-kick by Jordy Briceno.

Following the Barragan goal, Greensboro got one final goal in the half to take a 4-0 lead into the break on Mihindou’s second goal of the afternoon. This time it was Thomas Gittany on the assist.

In the second half, the Pride had several opportunities to strike but was unable to find the back of the net, while the defense also kept the Panthers off the board to secure the victory.

“I am happy with the performance of our guys as I thought they played very well and got off to a good start,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “We were able to get a lot of players on the field that have been working very hard and have earned that opportunity.

“Everyone did a really good job of working the ball around when they were on the field and I am happy with the result. Now our focus must shift to Wednesday as we close out the regular season.”

Greensboro out shot LaGrange 15-4, with seven shots on goal. Ryan Burgess picked up the win in goal for the Pride.

The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they host the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.