Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer(16-0) Earn Program’s First Undefeated Regular Season

Pride Women Earn Program’s First Undefeated Regular Season

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College women’s soccer team secured the program’s first perfect regular season Saturday, topping the Cougars of Averett University, 5-0.

Freshman Natalie Habich opened up the contest with her first goal of the season off an assist from Madison Karch in the second minute.

Karch then went on to assist Alexis Chase for her 16th goal of the season to extend the Pride’s lead to 2-0.

Although Greensboro had a two-goal edge over the Cougars, the Pride was hungry for more.

Greensboro took a 3-0 lead going into the half after Samantha Whipp took a shot that ricocheted off the left post and trickled into the goal.

Once the second half commenced, the Pride’s energy didn’t slow down.

Angela Niles and Kara Wood put up a double assist as Mercedes Bauza headed in Greensboro’s fourth goal.

Anna Rae Porcelli capped off the win by booting in a pass from Sydney Moss.

“If you would’ve asked me what kind of season to expect at the beginning of the 2018 season, I would’ve said that we were going to have to work very hard,” said Head Coach Gus Mota. “I knew we had a strong returning group and a lot of new additions to the team, but I still would not have been able to give you a sure answer.

“After the first couple of games, I began to think that if our girls stayed healthy, this team would be able to accomplish something very special. This team going 16-0 is something amazing that came out of hard work.

“I am very excited. The future for this team is very bright and it is unbelievable that we recorded an undefeated regular season for the first time. We are looking forward to next Saturday.”

Greensboro outshot Averett 22-2, while Kelsey Emrich recorded her 12th win in the goal.

The Pride will now wait to find out who they will face-off against in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2018 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament, which will be played on Pride Field.