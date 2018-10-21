Greensboro Parks and Recreation Youth Football Playoffs begin this week at Jaycee Park:Midgets, Mites and Pee Wees
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Youth Football Playoffs
*****Midget Football:*****
Thursday October 25 on the Edwards Field at Jaycee Park:
#1 Windsor Rams vs. #4 Glenwood Eagles 7:30pm
Thursday October 25 on the Stanley Field at Jaycee Park:
#2 Lewis Panthers vs. #3 Warnersville Wolverines 7:30pm
*****Mite Football:*****
Thursday October 25 on the Edwards Field at Jaycee Park:
#1 Warnersville Wolverines vs. #4 Glenwood Eagles 6:15pm
Thursday October 25 on the Boundurant Field at Jaycee Park:
#2 Windsor Rams vs. #3 Lewis Panthers 7:30pm
*****Pee Wee Football:*****
Thursday October 25 on the Boundurant Field at Jaycee Park:
#1 Warnersville vs. #4 Glenwood 6:15pm
Thursday October 25 on the Stanley Field at Jaycee Park:
#2 Lewis Panthers vs. #3 Windsor Rams 6:14pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.