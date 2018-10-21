Greensboro Parks and Recreation Youth Football Playoffs begin this week at Jaycee Park:Midgets, Mites and Pee Wees

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Youth Football Playoffs

*****Midget Football:*****

Thursday October 25 on the Edwards Field at Jaycee Park:

#1 Windsor Rams vs. #4 Glenwood Eagles 7:30pm

Thursday October 25 on the Stanley Field at Jaycee Park:

#2 Lewis Panthers vs. #3 Warnersville Wolverines 7:30pm

*****Mite Football:*****

Thursday October 25 on the Edwards Field at Jaycee Park:

#1 Warnersville Wolverines vs. #4 Glenwood Eagles 6:15pm

Thursday October 25 on the Boundurant Field at Jaycee Park:

#2 Windsor Rams vs. #3 Lewis Panthers 7:30pm

*****Pee Wee Football:*****

Thursday October 25 on the Boundurant Field at Jaycee Park:

#1 Warnersville vs. #4 Glenwood 6:15pm

Thursday October 25 on the Stanley Field at Jaycee Park:

#2 Lewis Panthers vs. #3 Windsor Rams 6:14pm