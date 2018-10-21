Jurriente Davis(Dudley HS), Alex Angus(Page HS), Matt Chmil(Page HS) and John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS) all selected for the 2018 Shrine Bowl Football Game

Steven Davis from Dudley High School is the head coach and we have Jurriente Davis(Dudley HS), Alex Angus(Page HS), Matt Chmil(Page HS) and John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS) all on the North Carolina roster for the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, with North Carolina vs. South Carolina, on Saturday December 15, in Spartanburg, South Carolina….

(Game at Gibbs Stadium, on the Wofford College campus.)

Congrats to Coach Davis and the young men that made this year’s North Carolina team….Jurriente Davis(LB), Alex Angus(DB), Matt Chmil(P/K) and John Oxce(DL)…

CLICK HERE to see the full North Carolina roster from Facebook….

*****Also from our area you have, Khalid Martin(DB) from East Forsyth HS and Lee Kpogba(LB), from Winston-Salem Parkland HS…..*****