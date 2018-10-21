Women’s Golf: Kahn Finishes Second, HPU Fifth at Lady Blue Hen Invitational

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — High Point University women’s golf freshman Sarah Kahn finished second and the Panthers placed fifth at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational Sunday (Oct. 21) at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club (Par 71 – 5,932 yards).

HPU shot 317 to finish the tournament in fifth place at 908, one stroke behind Penn at 907. Seton Hall won the team title at 890, followed by Delaware (893) and Georgetown (899).

“It was a brutal day weather-wise for all, but you’re always playing against the course and we really let the course and the conditions beat us today,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We made some poor course management decisions and unforced errors that we need to clean up before the last event next week.

“On the plus side, compared to this event two seasons ago, we improved over 50 strokes as a team which is a real testament to the improvements we’ve made as a group and as a program. Three top-5 finishes in a row against some tough competition is certainly a great accomplishment and speaks to our continued consistency.”

Kahn finished the tournament at 218 to place second behind Seton Hall’s Elizabeth Win at 216. Kahn’s 218 is tied for the seventh-best 54-hole total in program history. Her second-place finish is the best finish by a freshman in program history since Sarah Bae’s second-place finish at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate on March 30-31, 2014.

“Sarah showed a lot of maturity out there today and gained a lot of experience that I know will benefit her the next time she’s in this position,” Bennett said.

Fellow freshman Olivia John had the round of the day for the Panthers, shooting a 5-over 76 to finish in a tie for 23rd at 229. Junior Samantha Vodry finished 38th at 234.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso (T-43rd, 236) finished a stroke ahead of sophomore Vasy Montague (45th, 237), while sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen placed 57th competing as an individual.

Up next, the Panthers conclude Fall competition at the Terrier Intercollegiate Oct. 29-30 at the Country Club of Spartanburg in Spartanburg, S.C. HPU is the defending champion of the tournament.