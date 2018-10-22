CAA Names Elon’s Jaudon Defensive Volleyball Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University volleyball’s Maddie Jaudon has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Week, announced Monday afternoon, Oct. 22, by the league office. It marks the first weekly honor of her career.

The distinction is the third weekly honor of the season for the Phoenix. Kam Terry was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 3 and was the sole recipient the next week on Sept. 10.

A senior libero for the Phoenix, Jaudon tallied 73 digs (6.08 per set) with 11 assists, four service aces, and a kill to help Elon secure wins over N.C. Central, UNCW, and Delaware. A native of Batavia, Ill., she reached double-digit digs in all three matches, to include a pair of 31-dig performances in both league contests.

On Sunday at Delaware, Jaudon reached 1,800 career digs. She currently has 1,811 and is third on the program’s career leaders list. Ali Deatsch (2009-12) totaled 1,919 career digs and ranks second, while Debbie Hall (1992-95) is the program’s all-time leader with 2,036.

Jaudon and the Phoenix open a three-game homestand beginning this Wednesday, Oct. 24, as the team hosts William & Mary for a 7 p.m. match at Schar Center.