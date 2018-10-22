CarolinaPreps.com Weekly Power Rankings:See how your local teams are doing, with Southeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford and Page in here
CLICK HERE to see where your team is, with the Southeast Guilford Falcons, the Eastern Guilford Wildcats, and the Page Pirates in here, plus area teams like WS Parkland, East Forsyth, Reidsville, Randleman, North Davidson and Mount Airy in here…
Chris Hughes at CarolinaPreps.com….
