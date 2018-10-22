Elon Football Moves Back Up to No. 6 in AFCA Coaches Poll

ELON, N.C. – Winner of five of its last six games, Elon University football jumped back into the Top 10 nationally in both polls Monday, Oct. 22, checking in at No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 8 in the STATS FCS Poll.

STATS FCS Poll | AFCA Poll

Elon picked up 486 points in the AFCA poll after garnering 346 a week ago while picking up 2,760 points in the STATS poll. In the AFCA poll, Elon is sixth between No. 5 Weber State and No. 7 Wofford. In the STATS poll, it stands between No. 7 South Dakota State and No. 9 Wofford.

Behind 229 yards on the ground from Jalen Greene and Jaylan Thomas, Elon defeated Richmond 38-28 inside Rhodes Stadium last time out to win its fifth game in the last six outings. Thomas carried the ball 27 times for 150 yards and a touchdown while Greene toted the ball 21 times for 79 yards and a score. Greene also added 205 yards through the air with two more scores to help Elon to the win.

The Phoenix is joined by six CAA Football teams in the STATS poll in James Madison (No. 3), Towson (No. 10), Stony Brook (No. 15), Delaware (No. 21) and Maine (No. 24). In the AFCA poll, Elon is accompanied by James Madison (No. 3), Towson (No. 10), Stony Brook (No. 15) and Delaware (No. 21).

On bye this week, Elon will be back in action Saturday, Nov. 3, for Homecoming at Rhodes Stadium when it takes on Rhode Island at 1:30 p.m.