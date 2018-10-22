Elon Football’s Thomas Earns CAA Rookie of the Week Nod

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University running back Jaylan Thomas has earned CAA Football Rookie of the Week honors Monday, Oct. 22, after a standout performance in his first-ever start Saturday, Oct. 20, in Elon’s 38-28 victory over Richmond at Rhodes Stadium.

In the backfield from the first offensive drive of the game, Thomas carried 27 times for 150 yards and a touchdown while catching two more balls for 27 yards and another score. The Carrollton, Ga., native averaged 5.6 yards per carry and became the first rookie back for the Phoenix to surpass the 100-yard mark in a game since Sept. 15, 2012, when Thuc Phan ran for 110 yards against West Virginia State. In leading Elon in rushing, it marked the third time in four games played for Thomas he’s led the team in yards on the ground.

Towson’s Tom Flacco was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week while Delaware’s Troy Reeder was Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Delaware’s Nasir Adderley also earned Special Teams Player of the Week.

Elon will be back in action Saturday, Nov. 3, for Homecoming at Rhodes Stadium when it takes on Rhode Island at 1:30 p.m.