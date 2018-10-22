Elon Men’s Soccer Schedule Adjustment

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team announced its Aug. 30, postponed match at Virginia and its Oct. 23, home match versus Duke, has been officially canceled on its schedule.

Elon and Virginia were originally slated to play on Aug. 30, but that match was postponed due to inclement weather. Neither team however could not find an opening in its remaining slate to reschedule the contest. The Phoenix was also scheduled to host the Blue Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 23, but that match was also canceled due to Duke needing that date for a rescheduled Atlantic Coast Conference contest versus North Carolina. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels were originally scheduled to play on Sept. 14, but the game was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

The Phoenix will conclude its 2018 season this Saturday, Oct. 27, at James Madison. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff.