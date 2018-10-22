High School Football for this Week(10/26/18) in and around Guilford County

All games scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….HPCA will have their kickoff at 7pm…

Page(4-5/2-0) at Grimsley(5-4/2-0)

Southeast Guilford(8-1/4-0) at Burlington Williams(6-3/3-1)

High Point Central(3-7/0-3) at Ragsdale(6-3/1-1)

Northern Guilford(6-2/3-1) at Morehead(4-4/2-2)

Southwest Guilford(5-3/0-3) at Western Guilford(1-8/1-3)

Eastern Guilford(7-2/4-1) at Orange(3-5/3-2)…..Non-conference game….

Dudley(7-2/3-1) at North Forsyth(0-9/0-4)

McMichael(1-7/0-4) at Northeast Guilford(4-4/2-2)

Southern Alamance(7-2/2-2) at Southern Guilford(2-7/2-2)

Trinity(5-4/1-3) at High Point Andrews(2-7/1-3)

Mount St. Joseph/Baltimore(7-1) at High Point Christian(7-2) 7pm

Mount Airy (9-0/3-0) at Bishop McGuinness(6-3/2-1)

Northwest Guilford (4-6/1-2) OPEN

Smith(2-7/1-3) OPEN

Also:

Glenn(5-3/2-0) at East Forsyth(8-0/2-0)

Western Alamance(7-1/4-0) at Eastern Alamance(6-2/3-1)

Bartlett Yancey(3-7/1-2) at Reidsville(8-0/1-0)

Person County(3-5/1-3) at Rockingham County(2-6/1-3)