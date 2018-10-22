High School Football for this Week(10/26/18) in and around Guilford County
All games scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….HPCA will have their kickoff at 7pm…
Page(4-5/2-0) at Grimsley(5-4/2-0)
Southeast Guilford(8-1/4-0) at Burlington Williams(6-3/3-1)
High Point Central(3-7/0-3) at Ragsdale(6-3/1-1)
Northern Guilford(6-2/3-1) at Morehead(4-4/2-2)
Southwest Guilford(5-3/0-3) at Western Guilford(1-8/1-3)
Eastern Guilford(7-2/4-1) at Orange(3-5/3-2)…..Non-conference game….
Dudley(7-2/3-1) at North Forsyth(0-9/0-4)
McMichael(1-7/0-4) at Northeast Guilford(4-4/2-2)
Southern Alamance(7-2/2-2) at Southern Guilford(2-7/2-2)
Trinity(5-4/1-3) at High Point Andrews(2-7/1-3)
Mount St. Joseph/Baltimore(7-1) at High Point Christian(7-2) 7pm
Mount Airy (9-0/3-0) at Bishop McGuinness(6-3/2-1)
Northwest Guilford (4-6/1-2) OPEN
Smith(2-7/1-3) OPEN
Also:
Glenn(5-3/2-0) at East Forsyth(8-0/2-0)
Western Alamance(7-1/4-0) at Eastern Alamance(6-2/3-1)
Bartlett Yancey(3-7/1-2) at Reidsville(8-0/1-0)
Person County(3-5/1-3) at Rockingham County(2-6/1-3)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.