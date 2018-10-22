Kristen Herndon new Girls Lacrosse Varsity Coach at Northwest Guilford High School

Kristen Herndon is the new head varsity girls lacrosse at Northwest Guilford High School.

Kristen Russell Herndon is a graduate of Northwest Guilford where she participated in multiple sports including lacrosse. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Appalachian State University and her master of science degree from UNC Greensboro.

She served as an assistant coach last year for the varsity team. Charlotte Kirwan will return as the JV coach again this year.