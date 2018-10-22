Local Pros you know that were on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday:Balanced Day for the G’boro Boys back on Sunday
Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 5 passes for 72 yards for the LA Chargers, as the Chargers continue to win, this time 20-19, over the Tennessee Titans in London…Season Allen with 41 receptions for 506 yards and 1 TD…
Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 3 receptions, good for 31 yards for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills….Ebron now with 33 receptions, good for 357 yards and 6 TD’s….
Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) Harris with 3 receptions for 33 yards for the Washington Redskins, in the ‘Skins win over the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17, on Sunday…
Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 2 Tackles/1 Solo Tackle, plus 1 Quarterback Hit and 1/2 TFL, and 1/2 a Sack, as his Cleveland Browns lost 26-23 in OT, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers….
Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….Another busy Sunday for Cohen with 6 carries for 14 yards, he had 8 receptions for 69 yards and a TD, plus 1 Punt Return for 17 yards, in the Bears 38-31 loss to the Patriots….
D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) No #”s for D.J. Reader on Sunday for the Houston Texans, in their 20-7 win, over the Jacksonville Jaguars….
Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) Marcus Gilchrist and the Oakland Raiders(1-5) were OFF on Sunday…
T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) Still no T.J. Logan action for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday….
William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) William Hayes, out of action right now with the Miami Dolphins….Dolphins fell to the Detroit Lions, 32-21, on Sunday…..
Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman, and the starting Left Tackle right now for the Cleveland Browns, and working hard for the Browns…
*****Right now these guys are MIA…And that is not an abbreviation for the MIAmi Dolphins, that right now stands for Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…*****
+++++When they get back in action, we will add them to the list, just like we did Maurice Harris up at the top of our page…+++++
David Amerson(Dudley HS)
Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)
James Summers(Page HS)
Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…
