New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week with Reidsville #1, SEG #2, Page #3 and EG #4

New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week
*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…..*****
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Bartlett Yancey
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 8-1
Last week: 2
Friday: at Burlington Williams
3. PAGE
Record: 4-5
Last week: 4
Friday: at No. 6 Grimsley
4. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-2
Last week: 5
Friday: at Orange
5. DUDLEY
Record: 7-2
Last week: 3
Friday: at North Forsyth
6. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-4
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 3 Page
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-2
Last week: 7
Friday: at Morehead
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 6-3
Last week: 9
Friday: High Point Central
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-3
Last week: 8
Friday: at Western Guilford
10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record:7-2
Last week: NR
Friday: Baltimore Mount St. Joseph
