New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week with Reidsville #1, SEG #2, Page #3 and EG #4

New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week

*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches…..*****

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Bartlett Yancey

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 8-1

Last week: 2

Friday: at Burlington Williams

3. PAGE

Record: 4-5

Last week: 4

Friday: at No. 6 Grimsley

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-2

Last week: 5

Friday: at Orange

5. DUDLEY

Record: 7-2

Last week: 3

Friday: at North Forsyth

6. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-4

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 3 Page

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-2

Last week: 7

Friday: at Morehead

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 6-3

Last week: 9

Friday: High Point Central

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Friday: at Western Guilford

10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record:7-2

Last week: NR

Friday: Baltimore Mount St. Joseph