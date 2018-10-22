Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 10/22-10/27/18:Football Friday Home vs. High Point Central HS
Monday, October 22
TBA Girls Varsity Golf State Championships (Other) Away
5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football @ Ragsdale/ JMS Football (Other) Home
Tuesday, October 23
TBA Girls Varsity Golf State Championships (Other) Away
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Grimsley High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Grimsley High School Away
Wednesday, October 24
No events scheduled
Thursday, October 25
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home
7:00PM Boys Junior Varsity Football High Point Central High School Away
Friday, October 26
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football High Point Central High School Home
Saturday, October 27
TBA Coed Varsity Cross Country State Regionals/ Location TBA (Other) Away
