We do have Monday Night Football in Guilford County(SWG at NWG JV)/”Monday in the Middle”, with Middle School Football
*****Monday Night Football*****
Tonight:
Southwest Guilford JV(5-1) at Northwest Guilford JV(4-3) at 7:00pm
Monday in the Middle School Football Ranks:
Western Guilford Middle at Allen Middle 5pm at Ben L. Smith HS
Northwest Guilford Middle at Jamestown Middle 5:30pm
NW Guilford Middle @ Jamestown Middle @ 5:30PM Tonight
