2018 NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Pairings

1A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Louisburg (23-1) vs. #32 Oxford Preparatory (4-16)

#16 Northampton County (11-3) vs. #17 Granville Central (15-10)

#8 Pender (7-7) vs. #25 Raleigh Charter (10-11)

#9 Weldon (11-1) vs. #24 Neuse Charter (9-8)

#5 Pamlico County (14-2) vs. #28 River Mill Academy (11-11)

#12 Riverside-Martin (16-6) vs. #21 Northside-Pinetown (10-5)

#13 Lakewood (16-4) vs. #20 Franklin Academy (13-11)

#4 Princeton (14-3) vs. #29 Rosewood (9-11)

#3 Falls Lake Academy (18-5) vs. #30 Washington County (6-11)

#14 Chatham Central (17-5) vs. #19 East Wake Academy (15-7)

#6 Cape Hatteras (9-3) vs. #27 South Creek (13-8)

#11 Camden County (18-5) vs. #22 Manteo (9-9)

#7 East Columbus (13-5) vs. #26 South Robeson (10-8)

#10 Roxboro Community (18-7) vs. #23 Voyager Academy (8-14)

#15 Bear Grass Charter (14-4) vs. #18 Vance Charter (15-8)

#2 Perquimans (21-2) vs. #31 Gates County (8-15)

West

#1 East Surry (21-4) vs. #32 North Moore (9-13)

#16 Starmount (16-8) vs. #17 Bishop McGuinness (15-11)

#8 North Stanly (16-3) vs. #25 Rosman (10-14)

#9 Hiwassee Dam (17-6) vs. #24 Elkin (7-11)

#5 Cornerstone Charter (22-2) vs. #28 Clover Garden (7-11)

#12 Community School of Davidson (20-6) vs. #21 Union Academy (13-9)

#13 Highland School of Technology (18-7) vs. #20 North Stokes (12-11)

#4 Murphy (20-3) vs. #29 Chatham Charter (10-12)

#3 Lincoln Charter (21-1) vs. #30 East Wilkes (4-16)

#14 West Montgomery (15-5) vs. #19 Robbinsville (16-8)

#6 Polk County (15-8) vs. #27 Swain County (9-14)

#11 South Stokes (19-7) vs. #22 Gray Stone Day (12-7)

#7 Mountain Island Charter (20-3) vs. #26 Uwharrie Charter (10-8)

#10 Hayesville (22-4) vs. #23 Pine Lake Prep (11-11)

#15 South Stanly (15-8) vs. #18 Mount Airy (13-12)

#2 Alleghany (19-3) vs. #31 Thomas Jefferson Classical (10-12)

2A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Ayden-Grifton (20-1) vs. #32 Northeastern (7-9)

#16 Randleman (16-7) vs. #17 Farmville Central (10-11)

#8 Croatan (11-3) vs. #25 West Craven (9-7)

#9 North Pitt (13-7) vs. #24 Durham School of the Arts (16-9)

#5 Wheatmore (21-4) vs. #28 East Davidson (11-12)

#12 Midway (14-4) vs. #21 Trinity (19-7)

#13 First Flight (14-6) vs. #20 Goldsboro (14-6)

#4 East Duplin (15-2) vs. #29 Vance County (9-16)

#3 South Granville (17-6) vs. #30 Richlands (9-6)

#14 Whiteville (17-2) vs. #19 Clinton (15-4)

#6 NC School of Science & Math (16-2) vs. #27 Washington (12-9)

#11 Carrboro (17-9) vs. #22 Anson (15-7)

#7 South Columbus (21-1) vs. #26 South Lenoir (10-9)

#10 North Lenoir (16-4) vs. #23 Roanoke Rapids (9-10)

#15 Dixon (10-3) vs. #18 J.F. Webb (15-8)

#2 Currituck County (16-6) vs. #31 North Johnston (12-8)

West

#1 Fred T. Foard (21-2) vs. #32 Draughn (8-14)

#16 East Gaston (14-7) vs. #17 Ledford (19-3)

#8 West Wilkes (18-3) vs. #25 South Point (17-7)

#9 Charles D. Owen (13-10) vs. #24 North Lincoln (13-11)

#5 Forbush (20-4) vs. #28 Bandys (10-12)

#12 South Rowan (21-5) vs. #21 Lake Norman Charter (13-8)

#13 West Stanly (19-6) vs. #20 East Burke (15-8)

#4 West Davidson (21-6) vs. #29 North Davidson (10-14)

#3 East Lincoln (20-2) vs. #30 Pisgah (8-16)

#14 West Iredell (14-12) vs. #19 Franklin (15-10)

#6 R-S Central (19-6) vs. #27 Surry Central (13-12)

#11 Maiden (19-5) vs. #22 Smoky Mountain (13-12)

#7 Mount Pleasant (19-5) vs. #26 Central Academy (11-11)

#10 East Henderson (16-9) vs. #23 Bunker Hill (11-12)

#15 North Surry (17-10) vs. #18 Hendersonville (13-11)

#2 Brevard (20-5) vs. #31 Shelby (11-10)

3A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 D.H. Conley (21-0) vs. #32 Fike (12-12)

#16 Gray’s Creek (16-4) vs, #17 Hunt (13-9)

#8 Jacksonville (9-3) vs. #25 C.B. Aycock (12-12)

#9 New Hanover (11-6) vs. #24 West Johnston (18-5)

#5 Southern Alamance (21-5) vs. #28 Western Alamance (15-10)

#12 Person (20-4) vs. #21 Northern Durham (17-6)

#13 Lee County (15-5) vs. #20 Northwood (17-6)

#4 Union Pines (22-1) vs. #29 Harnett Central (10-11)

#3 Cleveland (20-3) vs. #30 Northern Guilford (12-12)

#14 Clayton (15-8) vs. #19 J.H. Rose (14-6)

#6 Western Guilford (25-0) vs. #27 Terry Sanford (15-4)

#11 East Chapel Hill (22-4) vs. #22 Southwestern Randolph (21-5)

#7 Franklinton (17-4) vs. #26 Orange (11-12)

#10 Cape Fear (16-14) vs. #23 Topsail (14-4)

#15 Asheboro (13-6) vs. #18 West Carteret (8-4)

#2 Chapel Hill #24-5) vs. #31 South Johnston (11-11)

West

#1 Marvin Ridge (38-2) vs. #32 East Rowan (5-16)

#16 South Iredell (18-7) vs. #17 North Iredell (12-6)

#8 West Rowan (17-4) vs. #25 Tuscola (10-14)

#9 A.C. Reynolds (21-3) vs. #24 Parkwood (10-9)

#5 McMichael (25-1) vs. #28 Mount Tabor (13-10)

#12 Kings Mountain (23-3) vs. #21 North Henderson (13-12)

#13 Jay M. Robinson (15-6) vs. #20 Sun Valley (14-6)

#4 Watauga (22-0) vs. #29 Stuart Cramer (15-8)

#3 Jesse Carson (23-3) vs. #30 Piedmont (8-15)

#14 Southwest Guilford (19-6) vs. #19 Cuthbertson (15-6)

#6 Cox Mill (18-13) vs. #27 St. Stephens (14-10)

#11 Hickory (20-3) vs. #22 Weddington (10-9)

#7 Crest (22-2) vs. #26 Enka (9-12)

#10 Charlotte Catholic (18-8) vs. #23 Statesville (11-18)

#15 North Buncombe (16-9) vs. #18 T.C. Roberson (17-8)

#2 West Henderson (28-2) vs. #31 Alexander Central (10-14)

4A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Cardinal Gibbons (21-3), BYE

#16 Wake Forest (12-8) vs. #17 Middle Creek (9-9)

#8 Leesville Road (18-5), BYE

#9 Hoggard (12-8) vs. #24 Enloe (6-18)

#5 Apex (16-4), BYE

#12 Broughton (12-6) vs. #21 Corinth Holders (7-13)

#4 Ashley (17-1), BYE

#13 Millbrook (14-9) vs. #20 Knightdale (12-8)

#3 South Central (18-2), BYE

#14 Holly Springs (12-8) vs. #19 Garner (9-12)

#6 Heritage (15-6), BYE

#11 New Bern (13-6) vs. #22 Fuquay-Varina (7-12)

#7 Pine Forest (13-8), BYE

#10 Wakefield (10-10) vs. #23 E.A. Laney (5-10)

#2 Green Hope (23-1), BYE

#15 Sanderson (8-9) vs. #18 Cary (8-12)

West

#1 Davie (21-2), BYE

#16 Grimsley (11-9) vs. #17 West Forsyth (12-14)

#8 Ronald Reagan (21-5), BYE

#9 Lake Norman (21-6) vs. #24 South Caldwell (7-14)

#5 Hickory Ridge (20-3), BYE

#12 Providence (19-8) vs. #21 Richmond (13-8)

#4 Northwest Guilford (16-10), BYE

#13 Pinecrest (14-9) vs. #20 Mooresville (11-12)

#3 Mallard Creek (22-8), BYE

#14 Myers Park (18-8) vs. #19 South Mecklenburg (13-8)

#6 Jack Britt (19-6), BYE

#11 Page (15-8) vs. #22 Jordan (8-15)

#7 Panther Creek (14-4), BYE

#10 Apex Friendship (14-7) vs. #23 North Mecklenburg (12-12)

#2 Ardrey Kell (20-5), BYE

#15 Hough (18-8) vs. #18 East Forsyth (13-11)