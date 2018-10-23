Carmine Pagano IV(Southeast Guilford HS) named Player of the Fall for the 2018 season, for the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs
Carmine Pagano IV, from Southeast Guilford HS) has been named the Player of the Fall, for the 2018 Fall baseball season, for the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs…..
Carmine, a shortstop, has batted .419 this Fall for the UNC-A Bulldogs and he was named the Player of the Week, for the Week of October 11…Carmine, again hitting .419, with 10 runs scored and 5 RBI, so far this Fall…
from Twitter:
UNCAvlBaseball
?@UNCAvlBaseball
Oct 22
Congrats @Carmine2015 on the season honor. Also played a tremendous shortstop this fall for us. #ThePursuit #Barrels…
