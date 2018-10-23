College Men’s Soccer Final: Guilford 5, Southern Virginia 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Louis Gozan and Ricky Aguilar both scored one goal and passed for one assist as Guilford College defeated Southern Virginia, 5-2, on Monday night.

After the non-conference match, the Quakers improved to 6-10. The Knights fell to 1-17.

SVU opened the game’s scoring in the fifth minute after Seth Grieve took a low cross and fired in a short shot past Guilford’s Zach Van Kampen.

Guilford knotted the game at the 16-minute mark. Abdoulaye Camara got behind the Knight defense after receiving a pass from Enrique Gudino and scored easily. From thereafter, Guilford dominated the match, which remained 1-1 at the break.

Rodrigo Gudino tallied for the home team in the 50th minute. Aguilar chipped a pass which Gudino tapped in.

The Quakers made it 3-1 after Aguilar scored after off a through-ball pass in the 62nd minute.

Gozan scored off a helper from Cameron Auzenne at the 63:12 mark.

Matt Wisniewski recorded Guilford’s final goal six minutes later. He fired a blast to the top corner after a pass from A.J. Hawkins to push the score to 5-1.

Jackson Hatch tallied for Southern Virginia with the clock reading 87:44. Quaker goalie Fisher Athey made a save on his first shot, but Hatch booted in the rebound for the 5-2 final score.

The Quakers led in shots (26-13) and corner kicks (13-1).

Van Kampen earned the win for Guilford. He allowed one goal and made six saves in 77 minutes. Athey collected two saves and allowed one goal in the final 13 minutes.

James Hampton took the loss for SVU. He grabbed seven saves and gave up four goals. Kostner Olson allowed a goal and stopped two GC shots in the final 25:24.

The Quakers host Hampden-Sydney on Wednesday (10/24). The Senior Night match begins at 7 p.m.