Elon Men’s Golf Phoenix Places 7th at Pinetree Intercollegiate

KENNESAW, Ga. – Elon University men’s golf played its best round on the final day of the Pinetree Intercollegiate, hosted by Kennesaw State, to finish seventh in the team standings Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Pinetree Country Club.

FINAL RESULTS

“It’s hard to believe our fall season has come to a close,” said head coach Don Hill. “We would have liked to finish off October with back-to-back wins, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, William Harwood’s continued great play and Philip Loeb’s reemergence into the lineup provides a great spring board into the offseason. Now it’s time to hunker down and compete in the classroom.”

Harwood was the top finisher for the maroon and gold as the junior went par for the day to tie for fifth overall with a minus-three 213. Entering round three in eighth place with a two-round total of 597, the Phoenix moved up a spot with a combined three-over 291. Wisconsin won the tournament at 857, followed by the host Owls at 862 and Western Kentucky at 863.

HIGHLIGHTS

Loeb tied for 16th (220) after hitting a two-over 74. Following him was Max Ferrari, who went even on the day to move from a tie for 45th to a tie for 32nd at 225. Will Frodigh played as an individual and finished tied for 38th with a 228. Additionally for the Phoenix were Graham Hutchinson (230) and Quade Lukes (238).

Pinetree Intercollegiate

Oct. 22-23 | Kennesaw, Ga.

Team Standings

1. Wisconsin (286-286-285–857) -7

2. Kennesaw State (285-287-290–862) -2

3. Western Kentucky (294-276-293–863) -1

4. Mercer (306-288-287–881) +17

5. Austin Peay State (292-292-300–884) +20

6. Jacksonville State (299-289-298–886) +22

7. Elon (300-297-291–888) +24

8. Florida Gulf Coast (307-288-295–890) +26

9. Northern Illinois (304-295-297–896) +32

10. Belmont (308-295-298–901) +37

11. Nicholls State (296-306-315–917) +53

Elon Individuals

T5. William Harwood (69-72-72–213) -3

T16. Philip Loeb (77-69-74–220) +4

T32. Max Ferrari (75-78-72–225) +9

T38. William Frodigh (73-75-80–228) +12

T47. Graham Hutchinson (79-78-73–230) +14

T53. Quade Lukes (86-78-74–238) +22