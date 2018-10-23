Elon Volleyball Phoenix at Home Against Tribe Wednesday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball returns to Schar Center to open a three-game home stand this Wednesday, Oct. 24, as the Phoenix (12-9, 3-6 CAA) hosts William & Mary in a 7 p.m. CAA clash.

The maroon and gold is coming off a 3-1 win at Delaware and have won four in a row. The Tribe (5-13, 1-8 CAA) are at the bottom of the league table and are looking to snap a five-game skid.

FOLLOW THE PHOENIX

-Updates for the match will be provided on the team’s Twitter account @ElonVB.

-Fans can also follow the action with links for live stats and streaming listed above.

SERIES HISTORY

-Elon picked up its first conference win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Tribe on Oct. 14 in Kaplan Arena.

-Kellyn Trowse scored a team-high 15 kills with 11 digs for her first career double-double. The Tampa, Fla. native added a block assist to her totals. Kodi Garcia passed 1,800 career assists in the match.

-With the win, the Phoenix holds an 8-5 lead in the all-time series and has taken seven of the last eight meetings. Elon has never lost to William & Mary when playing at home (4-0).

LAST TIME OUT

-Elon pushed its winning streak to four with a 3-1 road win at Delaware on Sunday, Oct 21.

-Kam Terry scored 22 kills with 14 digs while Maddie Jaudon recorded 31 digs for the second-straight match to reach 1,800 in her career.

PERFECT STARTS

-Under head coach Mary Tendler, Elon opened its 2018 campaign 7-0 for the fifth time in program history. It marks the team’s best start since the Phoenix went 11-0 in 2009.

-The 7-0 streak is the second-best start during Tendler’s tenure at Elon. It surpasses a pair of 5-0 starts in 2010 and 2011.

-Susan Leonard’s 1993 team owns the program’s best start to a season at 21-0. The following year the team opened 12-0 to place second, followed by Tendler’s 2009 squad.

-Kay Yow’s 1974 team started off 7-0 before suffering its first defeat.

ALL-TOURNEY TEAMS

-Jaudon was named Co-MVP of the Charlotte Invitational after averaging 4.92 digs per set over the course of the three matches. She was also named to the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team.

-Trowse was also named to the All-Tournament Team after posting two matches with double-digit kills with at least seven digs and three blocks in all three matches.

-Terry was named the Phoenix Classic MVP for the second-straight season after posting a pair of double-doubles against Evansville and Gardner-Webb.

-Leah Daniel earned a spot on the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team after closing the weekend with an 18-kill, 4-error performance for a .350 hitting percentage against Gardner-Webb.

CAA WEEKLY HONORS

-Jaudon earned her first career CAA weekly honor on Monday, Oct. 22, as the league office selected her Defensive Player of the Week. The Batavia, Ill. native tallied 73 digs (6.08 per set) with 11 assists, four service aces, and a kill to help Elon secure wins over N.C. Central, UNCW, and Delaware last week. The senior libero had a pair of 31-dig performances in both league matches.

-Terry was named CAA Player of the Week on Sept. 10 for her performance at the Wake Forest Invitational. The Marengo, Ohio native averaged 21.0 kills per set and finished with 63 kills through three matches. Against Georgia Southern, she came within one kill of tying the program record for kills in a match with 32.

-Terry previously earned the distinction on Sept. 3 after averaging 4.23 kills per set with a .296 hitting percentage in matches against North Carolina A&T, Evansville, N.C. Central, and Garder-Webb.

1K KILLS

-Terry reached 1,000 kills for her career in the first set against Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 24.

-She currently ranks seventh on Elon’s all-time leaders list with 1,278 career kills and needs just one more to pull even with Caroline Lemke (2008-11) at sixth place.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

-Garcia was named one of 10 student-athletes to the Preseason All-CAA Team as an honorable mention.

-It marks the second straight season an Elon player has been named a preseason honorable mention after Busa earned the distinction and went on to be a First Team All-CAA honoree after the year in 2017.

-Garcia had 1,279 assists in 2017, tying for the most in a season in Elon’s Division I era and the second-most in program history on the way to earning CAA Rookie of the Year.

ITALIAN MADE

-Over Spring Break 2018, Elon volleyball went to Italy to visit Milan, Como, Cinque Terre, Pisa, Florence, Assisi and Rome.

-During the trip, the team visited Lake Como, the tiny villages that form the Five Lands “Cinque Terre,” the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Basilica of Saint Francis, the Colosseum, the Vatican City and more.

-It also battled a pair of professional Italian volleyball teams.

THE SYDEL CURRY LOCKER ROOM

-Between the second and third sets Tuesday, Aug. 28, against North Carolina A&T, Elon volleyball’s locker room was named in honor of Sydel Curry ’17.

-An early wedding gift from her brothers, Steph and Seth Curry, the team’s new locker room has officially been named the Sydel Curry Locker Room. Sydel walked down the aisle four days later in North Carolina.

UP NEXT

-The Phoenix returns to the court Friday, Oct. 26, for the team’s second regular-season meeting with Northeastern. Elon forced a fifth set in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 30, but the Huskies were able to win at home, 3-2.