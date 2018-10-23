Greensboro College Men’s Golf Finishes Fifth At O’Briant-Jensen Memorial

Men’s Golf Finishes Fifth At O’Briant-Jensen Memorial

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team finished in fifth-place at the 2018 O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament at the par-71 Sedgefield Dye Course.

Guilford College, who served as the host, took home the team title, while Huntingdon College finished in second.

The Pride entered Tuesday’s final round tied atop the leader board but struggled get anything going as they carded a 22-over par 306.

Scott Campbell maintained his lead atop the individual leader board for much of the day but a challenging back nine dropped him seven-over par for the day and five-over par for the tournament to finish in a 17th-place tie.

Davis Reynolds and Connor Brown both carded rounds of four-over par 75s, while Zane Smith and Trey Massey finished the day at seven-over par.

In addition to the team that finished fifth, Greensboro also fielded a second team in the 18-team event.

That team was fueled by Troy Stribling Jr. who carded a one-under par round Tuesday to finish in a 16th-place tie at five-over par.

Zach Swink, Koby Markham, Austin Stout and Tristan Pugh also competed for the Pride.

With their fifth-place finish, Greensboro will enter the midway point of their 2018-2019 season and will off for the remainder of 2018 before resuming play on March 4 when they open play at the Callaway Gardens Invitational.

