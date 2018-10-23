High School Football Games changing due to the Friday night weather forecast:Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford/Dudley at North Forsyth/Southeast Guilford at Burlington Williams
High School Football:Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford 7:30pm
Based on the weather forecast for Friday night – we are moving the home varsity football game vs Southern Alamance to Thursday at 7:30.
·Coaches – This is also our senior night, please inform your senior athletes, cheerleaders, and band members of the change…..
**********JV Game: The JV game will now be played on Monday, Oct. 29th @ SA @ 7pm (NO JV GAME on Thursday)**********
Dudley at North Forsyth now also set for Thursday night and at 7pm
FOOTBALL:Southeast Guilford at Burlington Williams moved to Thursday night at 7:30pm
SEG Notes:
1. Varsity Game: Due to a 100% Chance of rain on Friday – We are moving the Varsity Football from Friday, Oct. 26th and now will play on Thursday, Oct. 25th @ Burlington Williams @ 7:30pm.
2. JV Game: The JV game will now be played on Monday, Nov 5th BW @ SE start time 7pm (NO JV GAME on Thursday)
