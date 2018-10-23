HPU MBB Picked Seventh in Big South, Proctor Named Preseason Second Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the 2018-19 Big South Preseason Poll, the conference announced Tuesday (Oct. 24) at its annual media day. In addition, junior Jahaad Proctor was named to the Preseason All-Big South Second Team.

In the poll, conducted by the league’s coaches and select media members, the Panthers received 192 points for seventh place. Defending Big South tournament champion Radford was picked first with 357 points and 28 first-place votes. Winthrop (280, 2 first-place votes) was second, followed by conference newcomer Hampton with 253 points and two first-place votes. Campbell (239) was fifth and was followed by Gardner-Webb, who received 230 points and the final first-place vote. UNC Asheville was eighth with 151 points, followed by Presbyterian (104), Longwood (77) and the other Big South newcomer USC Upstate (64).

Proctor was named to the preseason second team after being a second-team all-conference selection in 2017-18. He led the Panthers with 16.4 points per game and 3.0 assists per contest. Proctor was recognized on the NCCSIA All-State Second Team, the Big South All-Academic Team, the NABC Honors Court and the Google Cloud Academic All-District team.

HPU will be in its first year under the leadership of legendary head coach Tubby Smith, who brings a 27-year Division I head coaching record of 597-302 to High Point. The Panthers return four starters from the 2017-18 squad that went 14-16 overall and 9-9 in Big South play. HPU welcomes four freshman and a one transfer that sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Chris Clemons was named the Big South Preseason Player of the Year and is joined on the preseason first team by Ed Polite Jr. of Radford, Christian Keeling of Charleston Southern, David Efianayi of Gardner-Webb and Jermaine Marrow of Hampton.

Proctor was joined on the second team by Carlik Jones of Radford, Josh Ferguson of Winthrop, Isaiah Walton of Longwood and Deion Homes of USC Upstate.

Big South Preseason Poll

Rk. Team Points 1. Radford (28) 357 2. Winthrop (2) 280 3. Hampton (2) 253 4. Campbell 239 5. Charleston Southern 231 6. Gardner-Webb (1) 230 7. High Point 192 8. UNC Asheville 151 9. Presbyterian 104 10. Longwood 77 11. USC Upstate 64

(first place votes in parentheses)

Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Chris Clemons, Campbell

Ed Polite Jr., Radford

Christian Keeling, Charleston So.

David Efianayi, Gardner-Webb

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

Second Team

Carlik Jones, Radford

Jahaad Proctor, High Point

Josh Ferguson, Winthrop

Isaiah Walton, Longwood

Deion Holmes, USC Upstate