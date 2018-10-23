News news for November High School Football:Ragsdale at Page for Nov. 2, has been moved to Nov. 9
The Ragsdale Tigers at the Page Pirates high school football game, originally scheduled for November 2, has been moved and now will be played one week later, on November 9….Teams wanting some action I guess, the week before the playoffs get started and will take their OFF week, one week earlier on Nov. 2….
**********Ragsdale at Page, November 9.**********
(Kickoff 7:30pm)
The varsity game versus Ragsdale scheduled for November 2nd has been moved to November 9th.
JV at Ragsdale will still remain November 1st and JV at Northwest will be Monday November 5th.
