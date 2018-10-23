The Caldwell Academy Eagles will going for the NCISAA 3-A Volleyball State Championship on Saturday
Caldwell Academy’s Volleyball team has advance to the NCISAA 3A State finals for the fourth(4th) time in the last 5 years.
They defeated the # 1 seed Asheville Christian Academy this evening/Tuesday 3-games-to 0 by scores of 25–14,,, 25-16,, & 25-7.
Caldwell is peaking at the right time.
They will play at the #2 seed, Arendell Parratt Academy, Kinston, NC this Saturday, October 27, for the NCISAA 3-A Volleyball State Championship….
*****Courtesy of Bob Black, a Big Caldwell Academy Eagles Fan…Might be the Biggest Sports Booster in the ‘Boro…….*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.