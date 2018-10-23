The Caldwell Academy Eagles will going for the NCISAA 3-A Volleyball State Championship on Saturday

Caldwell Academy’s Volleyball team has advance to the NCISAA 3A State finals for the fourth(4th) time in the last 5 years.

They defeated the # 1 seed Asheville Christian Academy this evening/Tuesday 3-games-to 0 by scores of 25–14,,, 25-16,, & 25-7.

Caldwell is peaking at the right time.

They will play at the #2 seed, Arendell Parratt Academy, Kinston, NC this Saturday, October 27, for the NCISAA 3-A Volleyball State Championship….

